‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: This Dragon Theory Sees Daenerys Having To Kill Her Remaining Dragon

Could the people Daenerys named her dragons after come into play regarding their fate?

With only a single episode remaining of HBO’s Game of Thrones, you would think there were not many theories left to play out, right? Wrong. As fans ready themselves for the lack of their favorite epic fantasy series, it appears that there is a theory for everything, as well as everyone, left in the TV series — including Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) dragons.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all current episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The latest Game of Thrones theory involves the names of Daenerys’ dragons and by using hints from the characters they are named after, predicting what will happen in the Season 8 — and series — finale.

With that in mind, Daenerys’ dragon, Viserion, was named after her brother, Viserys (Harry Lloyd). Viserion died when the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) excelled at javelin-throwing in Season 7 of Game of Thrones. He was later resurrected by the Night King and used against Daenerys and the North when his ice fire destroyed the Wall and the Dead army attacked Westeros.

Viserys died at the hand of Daenerys’ husband, Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa), and had liquid gold poured on him. While this doesn’t appear to correlate, as StyleCaster points out, both the dragon and the brother turned out to be against Daenerys in the end.

HBO

Rhaegal was named after Daenerys’ brother, Rhaegar Targaryen. Both the dragon and her brother died by being struck through the chest by an enemy. Rhaegal died after Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) hit him through the chest with a crossbow bolt. Whereas, Rhaegar died as a result of being hit in the chest by Robert Baratheon at the Battle of the Trident, according to the book series on which HBO’s Game of Thrones is based.

So, what about Daenerys’ remaining dragon, Drogon?

Drogon was named after Daenerys’ husband, Khal Drogo. In Season 1 of Game of Thrones, Khal Drogo was resurrected using blood magic. However, when the Khal did not resurrect as the man she knew and loved, Daenerys then ended his life by suffocating him. So, the latest dragon theory sees the potential that the final dragon could die at the hand of Daenerys herself.

Loading...

While it is unclear how or why this would happen, there is also speculation in the theory that perhaps Drogon could die and be resurrected, just like Khal Drogo was. If so, this would be reason enough for Daenerys to have to kill her beloved dragon, especially if the resurrection turns out the way it did with Viserion. Although, with the defeat of the Night King in Episode 3 of Game of Thrones Season 8, this seems unlikely.

As per usual, viewers will just have to tune into the Season 8 finale of Game of Thrones to see if this theory about Daenerys’ dragons is true or not.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 6, the series finale, on Sunday, May 19, at 9 p.m. ET.