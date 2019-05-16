WWE News: Sasha Banks Responds To A Fan Who Says She Quit WWE Because She Is Selfish

Sasha Banks hasn't been seen in a month, but is she really gone from WWE?

Sasha Banks has been nowhere to be found since she and Bayley lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35. For more than a month, she’s been absent from WWE television and not appeared at any live events, but is she coming back? Numerous reports have speculated on her future in the company, but on Thursday, she actually responded to a fan who said she quit because she was being selfish.

As many of the reports went, when Banks and Bayley found out they were going to lose the tag titles at WrestleMania 35, things turned ugly. The team reportedly laid down on the floor and began complaining very loudly while Banks even threatened to quit the company and not work for them again.

Officials told Banks to think things over for a few weeks and come back with a decision after mulling it all over. The Inquisitr reported that Banks was threatening and prepared to sit out the remainder of her contract with WWE and not work for them again before becoming a free agent.

Banks has been rather quiet throughout this whole situation and hasn’t actually commented on her contract situation. On Thursday, a fan called her out on Twitter and accused her of “quitting because you don’t want to lose” and called her “selfish.”

Interestingly enough, Banks responded right to the fan.

Who said that? — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 15, 2019

Of course, all of the reports of Banks wanting to quit or complaining over having to lose the titles never came directly from her or WWE. Those reports were passed around on social media and sent out by numerous wrestling news websites, but is there any truth to them?

The Twitter user responded again and said that it was all over the Internet, but Banks still wasn’t having it or giving too much.

Since posting that gif in response, there has been nothing else said by Sasha Banks regarding the situation or at all. Wrestling Inc. reported that talks between Banks and WWE regarding her return have been at a stalemate for some time, and there has been no advancement at all.

Sasha Banks was meant to be in the Women’s Ladder Match at Money In The Bank, but she has been replaced by Dana Brooke. She also has not been on WWE’s European tour they are currently on, but she did appear in a recent picture posted by Snoop Dogg on his Instagram.

It’s hard to know what is going on behind-the-scenes with Sasha Banks and WWE as they continue to try and reach an agreement. There is always the chance she could come back at any moment, but she may also never show up for the company again. Either way, she certainly is paying attention to what’s being said and the interaction with a fan on Twitter is evidence of that.