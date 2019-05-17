Canadian Model Danielle Knudson Posts New Lingerie Snap To Stun Her Fans

Canadian lingerie model Danielle Knudson exactly knows how to keep her legion of followers interested and engaged in her Instagram page. For the purpose, she treats them to several bikini shots every week that never fail to impress the viewers.

The 29-year-old stunner recently took to her page and posted a new, risque snap wherein she is featured wearing a skimpy white bra that she pulled down to provide a generous view of her enviable cleavage. The model opted for minimal makeup, let her tresses down, left her lips slightly parted and looked straight into the camera to strike a stunningly-sexy pose.

As of this writing, and within a few hours of going live, the snap amassed more than 6,500 likes and 111 comments wherein fans drooled over the model’s sexiness. It is worthy to note that Danielle hadn’t posted any skin-baring pictures last week and fans had been eagerly waiting for her to do so.

Commenting on the pic, one fan wrote that Danielle is “absolutely gorgeous” and has been the same ever since she started modeling, while another one called her “extremely beautiful and flawless.” Other fans, per usual, posted hearts, kiss, and fire emojis to express their admiration for the model in a more millennial fashion.

Prior to posting the said snap, Danielle treated her fans to a glamorous picture wherein she could be seen donning a black mesh top which she paired with black silk pants. The model wore minimal makeup and let her hair down, while she posed for the camera while sitting in a car. As for her accessories, she opted for small gold earrings while she carried a chic black purse to complement her attire.

As of this writing, the pic garnered more than 6,250 likes and several comments wherein fans not only praised the model’s outfit but also appreciated her for keeping it simple and classy.

In the caption, the model revealed that she is in New York, however, she didn’t mention where was she heading to, which left her fans a bit curious.

According to an article by Maxim, the 5’9″ stunner said that she feels sexiest when she’s naked. The model also spoke about her ideal date and said the following, per the article.