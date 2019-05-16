Watch Portland Trail Blazers Vs. Golden State Warriors Live Stream: Game Two, NBA Western Final, Start Time

The Golden State Warriors will one again rely on their bench depth as they look to take a 2-0 lead over the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Western Conference final.

The Golden State Warriors, despite missing their leading playoff scorer Kevin Durant, coasted to a 22-point victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game One of their NBA Western Conference final series on Tuesday, behind a 62-point combined scoring output from Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, accounting for more than half of their team’s 116 points between them, per Basketball Reference. But the Warriors also got contributions off the bench, including eight points in just under 13 minutes from Quinn Cook, and another nine in less than 15 minutes from Jonas Jerebko, and they will need to dig into that bench again as they try to go up 2-0 in the series, in Game Two that will live stream from Oracle Arena.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors second game of their NBA Western Conference final playoff series, use the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The matchup gets underway at 6 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at the 19,500-seat Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, on Thursday, May 16.

That start time is 9 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 8 p.m. Central. In the United Kingdom, the Blazers-Warriors Game Two tipoff time will be 2 a.m. British Summer Time on Friday, May 17.

“This series feels like it’s a series where we can play more people,” Warriors Coach Steve Kerr told the NBA site. “It’s a different matchup, and I think that what you saw (on Tuesday) is what we’d like to get to every night if we can, in terms of playing 10, 11 guys.”

On the Portland side of the ball, the Trail Blazers say that to climb back into the series, they need to display more aggression on the court.

“It didn’t feel like we were being the more aggressive team,” forward Moe Harkless told USA Today. “We can’t sit back and wait for things to happen. We have to go out there and make things happen.”

Hitting the Warriors early appears to be a key for Portland. No team in the playoffs has been better out of the gate than Golden State, according to NBA website numbers, outscoring opponents by 26.6 per 100 possessions within the first 12 minutes. If the Trail Blazers can slow that early momentum, they may have a chance to keep pace with the high-powered Warriors offense.

Stephen Curry (l) and Klay Thompson (r) scored a combined 62 of Golden State’s 116 points in Game One. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

To watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Western Conference final Game Two matchup live stream online from Oracle Arena, log in to WatchESPN, the online streaming service offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. WatchESPN is free of charge to anyone with login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

But even fans with no login credentials can watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Game Two stream live for free and legally. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” internet TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Those providers require credit card information and subscription fees — but they both offer one week free trials, and during the seven-day time frame, fans can watch the Game Two of the Trail Blazers vs. Warriors series, and other NBA Playoff games in that period, live stream for free.

To watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors second game live stream in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Arena has rights to the NBA playoffs. For a complete list of broadcast and live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe, see the listings at the NBA website.