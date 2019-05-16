Britney Spears Reportedly Suffering ‘Debilitating Emotional Issues’ That Need To Be Treated With Meds

Amid her father’s ongoing health issues, Britney Spears is reportedly having an incredibly tough time with things. As fans of the singer know, her father Jamie Spears suffered a ruptured colon last year, causing the singer to cancel her second Las Vegas residency. Ever since then, there has been plenty of drama with her conservatorship and according to a new report from People, the mother of two is having a really difficult time.

A source close to the situation shares that over time, Spears’ medication has lost some efficacy and they’re working to try and find some balance with the medications again. The source noted that it is “scary” when the meds are not working and right now, the singer is dealing with a lot of different emotions as she continues to work through things.

“Britney is dealing with debilitating emotional issues that need to be treated with medications. It’s like she isn’t in control over her emotions right now. Everything is very up and down.”

“Right now, she is very sluggish and down. Some days, she is a zombie,” the insider continued. “There is no life and definitely no passion in her. It’s very sad.”

A few weeks ago, The Inquisitr shared that the pop princess checked herself into a rehab facility to help her deal with a number of issues that she had going on her life. Following her release from the facility, Britney has been trying to spend more time with her two sons — Jayden and Sean Preston, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline. But now, Federline is being overly cautious about Spears’ access to her boys and he doesn’t want her to spend more time with them until she is stable.

According to the source, Kevin allows Britney to see the boys but it’s at his own discretion. The Inquisitr also shared that amid her ongoing health issues, the 37-year-old is taking some time off from work and there is a chance that she may not ever perform live again. In an interview with Spears’ manager, Larry Rudolph, he confessed that there are doubts as to whether or not Britney will be able to take the stage in the future.

“As the person who guides her career — based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis — from what I have gathered it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again.”

On April 23, Britney took to her Instagram account to set the record straight on her mental health struggles, assuring fans that they should not give into the rumors that have been circulating on the internet. She admitted that she was stressed out but doing okay before she requested a little bit of privacy during this difficult time.