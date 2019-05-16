Khloe Kardashian Busts Out Of Tiny Black Bra On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian’s famous figure was put on full display on social media on Thursday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had a photo of her toned body posted on the Instagram account of her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle website, Poosh.

In the photo, Khloe is seen rocking a skimpy black sports bra, which showcases her ample cleavage while she’s dressed for a trip to the gym. Kardashian adds to the look with a pair of skin-tight, black leggings, as the outfit flaunts the reality star’s teeny tiny waist and insanely toned abs.

Khloe’s lean arms are also seen in the photo, as plenty of gym equipment can be seen in the background, but is seemingly photoshopped in for effect.

Khloe’s face is hidden behind her phone, but her blonde, shoulder length hair is seen parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fall around her neck. Kardashian’s darkened eyebrows are also on display.

In the caption of the picture, Poosh talks about the impact a good pair of leggings can have on a woman, and how they can motivate someone to hit the gym even when they don’t feel like going. The post promises readers to help them find the perfect leggings for their body type on the website.

According to People, Khloe Kardashian is all about her workouts and the clothes she wears while she’s exercising. The reality star’s series, Revenge Body, recently got picked up for Season 3.

On the show, Khloe helps people who are going through a hard time find the motivation and drive to live their best life and hit the gym in order to see the results they’ve been dreaming of.

“My entire life, I’ve been compared to my sisters. I don’t look like them. I was chubby and tall. I mean, I lost a lot of confidence in myself. I found a new me and this happiness, and I want to share it with other people,” Khloe previously revealed about her motivation to start Revenge Body.

Meanwhile, Kardashian also owns her own clothing line, Good American, which started off with a large denim collection, but quickly expanded into much more.

Khloe’s company now makes things such as maternity clothes and their popular fitness line, which offers customers an array of sports bras, leggings, and shorts, all of which boast many different colors and prints.

Kardashian often models the line herself, which is what she seems to be wearing in the Instagram photo that was posted to the Poosh account this week.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian by following her on Instagram.