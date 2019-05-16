Cindy Crawford, 53, Stuns In Skimpy Black Bikini

At 53-years-old, Cindy Crawford is looking better than ever. As fans of the supermodel know, Cindy regularly takes to her Instagram account to share photos from different shoots that she has been a part of and today she wowed fans with another sultry photo. In the hot, new post that was shared with her 4 million-plus followers, Crawford rocks an incredibly sexy swimsuit for a spread in Allure.

In the photo, the mother of two stands against a dark-colored background and rips apart a loaf of bread in her hands, joking that she has a “love, hate” relationship with it. The brunette beauty shows off her taut tummy and toned legs in a skimpy black bikini that leaves very little to the imagination — showing off plenty of cleavage for fans. The 53-year-old wears her long, dark locks down and slightly curled while they wave in the air. And of course, the look would not be complete with subtle, yet beautiful makeup.

Since the photo went live on her account, the supermodel has been feeling the love from her army of followers. In addition to 63,000 likes, the snapshot has also garnered Crawford over 870 comments and growing. Most fans took to the post to let her know how amazing her looks while countless others confessed that they also have a love, hate relationship with bread.

“Yummy!! And that bread looks pretty appetizing too,” one follower wrote.

“You are as gorgeous as you are kind, down to earth, & real!!! Love!”

“You have been my favorite forever,” one more chimed in.

The model recently sat down for an interview with Town and Country Magazine where she talked about her humble beginnings growing up in DeKalb, Illinois. As Crawford explains, she began modeling in Chicago when she was just 17-years-old and at the time, she was very motivated by money since she grew up without much of it — something that her kids, who are also models, don’t really have to worry about.

“My kids are very lucky, because money is not a motivating factor for them at this point in their lives. It was for me when I was getting started. I felt a responsibility to work all the time.”

Shortly after launching her modeling career, Crawford moved to New York City and then to Los Angeles where she started her popular business, Meaningful Beauty, with Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh.

“I was 35, living in L.A., with children, and there was a shift in me,” she shared. “I felt like it was time to take a chance on myself. So I took a gamble and started this company with Dr. Sebagh.”

Now, not only is Cindy one of the most well-known models in the world but she also has a booming business to go along with it.