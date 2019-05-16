Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Reportedly Very ‘Hands-On’ With Their Newborn Son

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are busier now more than ever since welcoming their fourth child on May 10, but they wouldn’t have it any other way. A source recently revealed to People that the famous couple is taking a hands-on approach to raising their newborn son, who was carried to term via surrogate, with little help from household staff.

The source explained that Kardashian and West’s three other children — their son Saint, 3, and daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 1 — are “adjusting to having a newborn again” but getting along well so far.

“Kim has help, but is very hands on too. She and Kanye have both been up at night with the baby,” they said. “He is still small and on a strict feeding schedule. They have to wake him up to feed him.”

Thankfully, the KKW Beauty founder is able to spend a lot of time with her growing family, as she is currently on a maternity leave from her busy work schedule. Kardashian reportedly makes sure that all of her children are receiving equal attention now that she’s home for a while.

“She knows they all need special, quality time with her,” the source added. “Kim hasn’t been working at all and is only focusing on her family right now.”

Kardashian reportedly does still sneak in some work while her baby boy, whose name is still being kept under wraps, sleeps during the day. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been working towards a law degree alongside a team of mentors for the past year, and she has no intention of breaking away from her studies now. On Wednesday, she revealed in an Instagram Stories snap that she was “studying while the babe is sleeping,” according to Us Weekly.

Of course, there’s also time for play. Earlier this week, Kardashian posted a home-made music video to Instagram featuring North dancing to “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. The elaborate clip included colorful editing, cowgirl costumes, and even a few props. North seemed to be having a blast with her mother.

Back in 2018, Kardashian opened up during an appearance at the Create and Cultivate conference in Los Angeles about how she balances her work and personal life, InStyle reported.

“I definitely had to take a step back after [Chicago] arrived,” she said. “If you want to have a life, have a good marriage, and be a good mom, you can’t really do everything, and you have to focus on what’s important to you.”