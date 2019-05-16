Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Displays Pert Derriere In Latest Post

Swedish fitness model Anna Nyström’s Instagram page is full of racy pictures wherein she can be seen flaunting her amazing body, beautiful facial features, and sense of style. And whenever she posts a new snap, it becomes an instant hit.

Following her pic-posting ritual, the model treated her 7.8 million followers to a new picture collage wherein she was featured donning a white crop top which she teamed with a pair of skimpy lace panties that left little to the imagination of the viewers. To titillate her fans, Anna struck a side pose to put her semi-bare derriere on full display — a move that did her nothing but favors as it sent a wave of excitement through her fans, prompting them to hit the like button.

In terms of her aesthetics, Anna let her long tresses down, wore a full face of makeup comprising very subtle shades but wore lots of eye makeup to keep it sexy, and opted for an accessory-free look. Within two hours of having been posted, the picture in question racked up more than 72,000 likes and above a thousand comments wherein fans drooled over the model’s perfect figure and showered her with complimentary words and phrases.

“You are a true goddess,” one fan commented on the picture, while another one opined that Anna is the most beautiful model in Sweden. Another fan wrote that he is generally in love with Swedish women because they are inherently gorgeous. He added that Anna deserves more fame and recognition and should join the ranks of supermodels like Elsa Hosk and Mini Andén.

Another fan wrote that he is totally in love with Anna, so much so that he is interested in marrying her, while the remaining commentators focused on the model’s sexy figure and expressed their admiration by using emojis.

Prior to posting the said picture, Anna treated her fans to an outdoor picture wherein she could be seen donning tighter-than-skin pants. And as she turned her back towards the camera, she put her peachy posterior on full display. The picture racked up more than 221,000 likes and close to 3,000 comments as of this writing.

Although Anna’s main claim to fame is Instagram, she became more popular after she was featured in Sports Illustrated magazine’s “Lovely Lady of the Day” segment. According to her bio, she first created her Instagram account in 2013 when she was going through a rough patch because of her health. She, however, said that she recovered because of her positive thinking and prioritized her health over everything else.