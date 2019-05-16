Hailey Baldwin Reportedly Freaked Out At Justin Bieber Over Text Messages From Selena Gomez

Could there be trouble in paradise already for Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin?

A new report from Radar Online suggests that the newlyweds have been having some problems in their marriage in recent weeks all thanks to a couple of text messages that Baldwin reportedly found from Selena Gomez on her husband’s cell phone. After finding the messages on his phone, an insider close to the situation reveals that Hailey “freaked out” on Justin. According to the source, it also doesn’t help that Bieber has been talking about Selena “non-stop” and now, Hailey is at her boiling point.

“But when she caught Justin with Selena texts on his phone last week, Hailey absolutely lost it and reached out to Selena to tell her to stay away from her man!,” the insider dished.

The same source goes on to reveal that Selena and Justin are indeed talking to one another and they’re on good terms at the moment. And after the model reached out to Gomez to confront her, Selena didn’t take it seriously. In fact, she reportedly laughed it off because she knows that she and Justin always share a deep love for one another, something that he doesn’t have with Hailey.

“Selena thinks all of this is just hilarious because she knows that Justin will always love her and that Hailey is disposable. The worst part is that Hailey knows this too.”

The same source says that there is nothing that Hailey can do to change Justin’s feelings for Selena and it may only be a matter of time until the model is out of Bieber’s life once and for all. As fans of Gomez and Bieber know, the two shared an on-again, off-again relationship with one another for many years before Justin eventually moved on and got married to Baldwin. But since tying the knot to the blonde-haired beauty, Justin has been struggling with some mental health issues, similar to what Selena is experiencing, and the two have been bonding over that.

As The Inquisitr shared, Hailey is somewhat used to trolls telling her that she will always play second fiddle to Selena Gomez. Usually, the model is able to shrug off the internet bullies and keep her mouth shut but a few weeks ago — she lost her cool and clapped back at the haters with a message on her Instagram stories.

“You little internet kiddos need to learn how to move on for real,” she wrote. “We’re adults that have better things to do than waste time explaining something just so you can stop your delusional fantasies. I’m not going to sit here and let obsessive strangers try to tell me about my own husband, you wanna talk about somebodies husband then get ur own. G’night!!”

It will be interesting to see how this alleged love triangle pans out.