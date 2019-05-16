Spoilers For Friday’s ‘General Hospital’: The Nurses Ball Begins While Laura And Curtis Are Tied Up In Toronto

Viewers have a lot to look forward to with Friday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers reveal that just about everybody in Port Charles will be dressing in their finest party outfits and heading to the Nurses Ball. Unfortunately, it looks like Laura and Curtis will have to miss this one due to a bad predicament they’ll find themselves in up in Canada.

The last that viewers saw of Laura and Curtis, they were returning to April’s isolated home to speak with her and things went horribly wrong. They got there to find that someone had done away with April and soon Curtis was knocked out. Then, Laura screamed as she turned and saw someone. At this point, it seems virtually guaranteed that Ryan’s presence is what prompted that reaction.

The sneak peek for Friday’s show reveals that there’s more with Laura and Curtis in this May 17 show. General Hospital spoilers share that Laura and Curtis will find themselves tied up and left behind at the cabin. It seems likely that this is Ryan’s handiwork and that he’ll be making his way back to Port Charles after leaving these two behind.

General Hospital spoilers note that Ava and Kevin will head to the Nurses Ball together as they had planned, as will Sam and Shiloh. SheKnows Soaps details that Ava’s date will raise plenty of eyebrows and the sneak peek reveals that something will lead Ava to think that Ryan is on his way to track her down.

After braving the storm, Laura and Curtis are back on Ryan's trail. The question is: how close is too close? @donnellturner1

Tune into a thrilling, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @GenieFrancis pic.twitter.com/ol9YtWGxnn — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 14, 2019

As Laura and Curtis deal with their problems in Canada, others in Port Charles will walk the red carpet for the Nurses Ball. General Hospital spoilers tease that Lucy will be scheming in some way that apparently involves Scott while Jax will make a peace offering of some nature to someone with a glass of champagne.

Maxie and Peter will reunite after their frisky night together in Canada to attend the event. As everybody is preparing for the ball, Chase will tell Willow he has a great idea of sorts. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Chase will soon deliver an impressive performance on the stage and it looks like he’ll sweep Willow off her feet in the process.

Liz will be feeling optimistic about it being a great night as she plants a kiss on Franco, but that is likely a bit of foreshadowing about the fact there is surely trouble on the way. The Nurses Ball will carry over into the coming week of episodes and fans cannot wait to get additional General Hospital spoilers regarding what’s on the way.