Halsey Expresses That The Alabama Abortion Ban ‘Sends A Sickening Rage’ Through Her Core

Halsey is one of many high profile names speaking up about the Alabama abortion ban.

In a series of tweets, the “Now or Never” songstress expressed her thoughts on the matter as well as her own struggle with reproductive health and pregnancy.

“Watching the demise of our reproductive rights sends a sickening rage through my core. Autonomy is the basis of our humanity. The ability to feel and the right to choose,” she tweeted at first.

“I’ve always been open about my struggle with reproductive health and pregnancy. What happens to the body that I live in, that you live, is nobody else’s choice,” she continued to express in a follow-up tweet.

“Assigning felonies to people who seek abortion is a means to assure that those with that autonomy are stripped of their right to vote. And therefore perpetuates the cycle,” the passionate songstress told her 10.9 million followers.

“Watching our own government be immune to our experience, and the social temperature regarding abortion is another fatal failure for humanity. This is deadly.”

Another big star who wasn’t happy with anti-abortion law was Lady Gaga, which The Inquisitr reported.

Both talented women were praised for speaking up on a serious issue and for always standing up for what they believe in.

The Inquisitr mentioned that if doctors go ahead and perform an abortion on women in the state, they could now face up to 99 years in prison due to the new law.

On a more light-hearted note, Halsey shared a video of her dancing to Lil Nas X’s chart-topping single “Old Town Road” while wearing a cowgirl hat and black leather chaps, per The Inquisitr. The video consists of her showing off her twerking skills which her fans enjoyed watching.

Recently, The Inquisitr revealed that Halsey’s new single “Nightmare” will be released on May 17. After performing two intimate shows at Webster Hall in New York to celebrate the releases of her first two studio albums, she announced the title and release date of her next single. She announced this by blacking out her concert and revealing a huge pink curtain that had the announcement written in bright neon-colored text.

Via her Instagram, she has been posting photos that give her followers a little teaser of what the music video will look like.

At the beginning of this year, the New Jersey-born singer achieved her first No. 1 single in the U.S. as a lead artist for “Without Me.” The song has been streamed over 642 million times on Spotify alone.

On Instagram, Halsey has over 13.3 million followers.