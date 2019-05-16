Irina Shayk Dons Black Bra & Teases More Photos On Instagram

Irina Shayk teased a new upcoming campaign with her Instagram fans today. The photo that she posted showed her in a simple black bra, as she posed against a black and white wall. She looked great in luxurious makeup, including pearl red lipstick and a metallic pink eyeliner. She pouted slightly for the shot, and appeared to be hugging herself. Although the update has only been on the platform under 20 minutes, it’s already received over 95,000 likes. Fans can hope that Shayk will share more photos from the same shoot soon.

In addition, Irina’s second-newest Instagram post was a photo of her and Stella Maxwell, as she sent her a sweet birthday message. In the shot, the women faced their backs to the camera while looking over their shoulder. Irina wore an open-back top with gold jewelry chain detailing that criss crossed and wrapped around her back. On the other hand, Stella opted for a black leather top, as she slung a purse with a gold chain over her right shoulder. The photo was liked over 288,000 times.

The two models were previously spotted working together with the bag maker The Kooples. They both came out with their own line of purses, which also meant that they shot some great campaign shots together too.

But that’s hardly all for the notable updates, as Shayk also posted a bikini shot of herself six days ago. The selfie was taken in a mirror, as she stood leaning against the doorway in an orange or red swimsuit. She placed her right hand on her head, and took the photo with her left.

While the model usually stays very private about her life, she opened up earlier this year to W Magazine.

“I’m going to be 33 and every time I work with new people, it’s really exciting, of course, but it’s always so good to work with your team.”

But besides that, Irina also opened up about what she thinks about having confidence versus just being sexy.