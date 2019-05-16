Nicole Scherzinger Pops Out Of Sexy Sequined Dress

Plain and simple — Nicole Scherzinger is absolutely stunning.

As fans of the black-haired beauty know, the 40-year-old is currently living in Australia while she films the hit series Australia’s Got Talent. During her time down under, the former Pussycat Dolls singer has been wowing her fans with one hot shot after the next and today was certainly no exception. In her latest photo update, the beauty wows her 3.7 million-plus followers in a stunning outfit.

The first photo in the series of two gives fans an up-close and personal look at Scherzinger. The television personality wears her long, dark locks slicked back and slightly curled while they fall at her back. In true Nicole fashion, the bombshell wears her signature face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, mascara, and a light pink matte lipstick.

Though the stunner is only photographed from the waist up, Scherzinger looks nothing short of stunning in a curve-hugging top that shows off plenty of cleavage for fans. The second photo in the series is very similar to the first with Scherzinger striking a slightly different pose. Since the snapshots went live on her account, they’ve already earned the 40-year-old a lot of praise from her fans with over 58,000 likes in addition to 580-plus comments. While some fans took to the post to let Nicole know how beautiful she looks in the photos, countless others told her that they love seeing her on Australia’s Got Talent.

“You’re so beautiful. God bless xo,” one follower commented with a heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Ok wait. You look like a dream. Bless you!”

“Absolutely gorgeous. I’m ready for the weekend. Hope you enjoying your time in Australia. Get some rest. Take care!” another follower chimed in with a series of various emojis.

Earlier this month, Who announced that Scherzinger would be joining the cast of Australia’s Got Talent alongside Manu Feildel, Lucy Durack and comedian Shane Jacobson. The 40-year-old has some experience in the judging department already having served on the panel of both The X Factor and The Sing Off. In the interview, Nicole shared that she is excited to join the show and be able to witness normal people shock the audience with their incredible talents.

“These contestants can be your next-door neighbor or your grade school teacher – it doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from,” she dished. “The show reminds everyone they too can follow their dreams and honor their gifts – even if they’ve kept them hidden.”

The winner of the show will take how $100,000 in prize money.