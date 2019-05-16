Ireland Baldwin Flaunts Cleavage In Low-Cut Black Shirt On Instagram

Ireland Baldwin shared a new selfie 14 hours ago, and it’s received a ton of love from her Instagram fans. It showed her posing in a low-cut black top, as she appeared to be getting her hair and makeup done. This included a bright shimmery light blue eyeshadow on her inner eye, with a soft lip and a slicked back hairstyle.

But that’s hardly all, as Ireland also shared a sultry picture yesterday that received over 14,000 likes. In the photo, Ireland sat at the beach with her legs spread apart. She placed her right hand on her right leg, as the minidress that she was wearing had a strap that was falling down. The outfit had bright colors and designs, and she wore her hair down. Ireland’s eyes happened to be closed for the shot, as she gave a slight pout.

Prior to that, Baldwin went natural for a casual shot. The image showed the model standing in the middle of a dirt road with fields around her and some hills in the background. She wore a black T-shirt and jeans, wearing her hair half up, half down. She crossed her arms and looked over her left shoulder. It didn’t look like Baldwin wore any makeup for the photo, and if she did, it was very little.

This has all been posted since her thoughtful Mother’s Day messages that she sent to Hilaria Baldwin and Kim Basinger. For both updates, she shared a throwback photo.

Previously, Baldwin opened up to Genlux about many personal life details. This included talking about what the public divorce was like for her when her parents broke up. Considering that her parents are Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, the debacle was not private.

“My parents split up when I was 7 or 8. I was living in New York and my mom moved me back to LA. My dad stayed in New York. My parents had a long custody battle over me. It was a bloody divorce. I don’t believe any child should have to speak to lawyers and deal with that. That took up a big chunk of my life. I was being dragged and torn in different directions. The entire situation took away my identity, and I did whatever would make whomever happy in the moment.”

Thankfully, that’s all in the rear view for Ireland, who’s now busy working as a model and carving out her own space in the competitive fashion industry.