Britney Spears Writhes Around In Impossibly Tiny Bra And Shorts

She’s still got it. At the age of 37, Britney Spears is proving that age is just a number. Her latest Instagram video comes with all the energy in the world — and quite possibly the tiniest outfit ever.

On May 16, the “Toxic” singer updated her Instagram. The video shows Britney in what appears to be her home gym. This girl isn’t getting her cardio in from the treadmill, though. She’s throwing her 21.7 million followers the spins and all-around body shakes that made her iconic in the first place. Britney’s stage dances have been legendary for years.

Britney starts out by taking a moment. She’s gathering her focus for multiple turns that come with lightning speed, balance, and precision. Britney is putting her all into it, and ending up on the floor isn’t accidental. The mother-of-two is writhing around with her signature legs spread, and her outfit is showing them off.

Dressed in nothing but a pair of tiny cheek shorts and a yellow sports bra, the “Baby One More Time” singer is reminding the world that she’s as sensational now as she was 19 years ago. The chart-topping track that catapulted Britney to international stardom is nearly two decades old.

A caption has referenced “Michael.” While no last name was specified, the energetic dancing suggests that Britney may have been referring to Michael Jackson. Comments have picked up on it. Britney’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, mentioned the Thriller singer in his comment.

“Moves better than MJ,” he said.

“Pop royalty” was also thrown out as a comment. Elsewhere, one fan told Britney that she’s got “an army” backing her. The star has been the subject of major media scrutiny of late. Earlier this week, Spears’ manager, Larry Rudolph, told TMZ that she might never return to the stage.

“As the person who guides her career — based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis — from what I have gathered it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again.”

Just today, however, Rudolph was reported as clarifying the statement, per People. The manager stated that ruling out further performances from Britney wasn’t what he “said” – rather, that her Las Vegas Residency is “off.” Elsewhere, Spears has made headlines for seeking mental health treatment. She checked herself into a treatment facility last month, but has since left. Fans are likely aware that Britney was emotionally shaken by her father’s recent health troubles.

Regardless, the pop icon is proving that some things will never change. Her sensational Instagram video had racked up over 1.3 million views within one hour of being posted.