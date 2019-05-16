Ariel Winter Flaunts Weight Loss & Major Cleavage As She Pops Out Of Dress In New Instagram Update

Ariel Winter has been serving up some incredibly sexy looks over the past few weeks. As fans of the Modern Family star know, Winter recently ditched her signature brunette locks, dying them red instead. Earlier today, the 21-year-old shared photos from an event that was thrown by People and Entertainment Weekly with her nearly 4 million followers. In the photos, she looks nothing short of stunning.

In the new post, Ariel shared three images with her fans from the star-studded event. The first photo in the deck shows Ariel posing against a purple step-and-repeat, looking over her shoulder and smiling. The actress wears her long, red locks down and curled along with a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick. The photo gives fans a full-body shot of Winter who is rocking a little black dress and a pair of metallic heels.

In the second photo in the series, Winter is seen from a front angle, rocking the same black, curve-hugging dress. The stunner flaunts ample amounts of cleavage in the tiny dress, nearly popping out of it altogether. Once again, she is all smiles for the image and wears a face full of her signature makeup. In the last image that was posted in the series, Ariel chats with co-star Nolan Gould, who looks dapper himself in a black-and-white patterned suit.

Since the series of images went live on Winter’s account, she’s earned a lot of attention from her fans with over 24,000 likes in addition to 140-plus comments. While some fans took to the post to let Ariel know how amazing she looks, countless others chimed in to let her know that they’re happy that Modern Family is coming back for one more season.

“I see an elegantly beautiful woman,” one follower commented.

“Good afternoon, miss @arielwinter! You look elegantly beautiful with that black dress and those high heels. You have grown into such a beautiful, mature and talented young woman. I love your beautiful red hair.”

“Your hair color makes you look like a mermaid, so gorgeous,” another follower chimed in with a yellow heart emoji.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Winter attended the Entertainment Weekly and People Magazine Upfronts party in New York City where she posed in the hot little black dress. Though the event was held a few days ago, this is the first time that Winter shared photos from it with her legion of Instagram followers. Hopefully, it’s just a matter of time before Ariel wows fans with another sultry snapshot.