Olivia Culpo Shows Major Cleavage In Skin-Tight Leather Jumpsuit On Instagram

Olivia Culpo sent pulses racing with her latest Instagram update. Earlier today, the gorgeous model turned up the heat on the popular social media platform with a sizzling photo that left very little to the imagination.

Not one to shy away from showing some skin in racy Instagram pics, Olivia put her busty assets on full display in the new snapshot. Clad in a tighter-than-skin leather jumpsuit – a low-cut number in an eye-popping moss green color – the former Miss Universe winner proudly flaunted her ample cleavage in the daring one-piece, and got some viral attention in the process.

Posing on a sun-drenched terrace, against the backdrop of a white building wall, the 27-year-old stunner nearly spilled out of the plunging jumpsuit, unabashedly showcasing her famous décolletage. Leaning on one elbow, with her hand held up to her face and her fingers slowly grazing her cheek, Olivia looked directly into the camera with an intense gaze.

Her skin-tight outfit hugged her hourglass figure in all the right places, clinging to every sinuous curve in sight. Boasting a deep neckline and broad straps, the sleeveless jumpsuit perfectly showcased Olivia’s shapely frame, highlighting her slender waist and curvaceous hip.

While Olivia’s latest Instagram pic was closely cropped to her torso and didn’t show her alluring attire in its entirety, her sexy outfit was an easily recognizable one. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Olivia wore the green leather jumpsuit on Monday as she stepped out in Miami.

After making a splash in the revealing attire on the streets of Miami, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model cut a seductive figure in the leather jumpsuit on Instagram. Donning a face full of makeup – which included perfectly contoured eyebrows, dark eyeliner, masterfully applied mascara, and a touch of pink lip stick – Olivia looked spectacular in the enticing outfit, one that she modeled on Instagram for the first time today.

Before that, the brunette bombshell slipped into the same leather jumpsuit as she headed to the Sports Illustrated bash at the Ice Palace Film Studios on May 10, The Daily Mail reported at the time. Olivia rocked the red carpet in the curve-hugging one-piece, which she paired with white snakeskin pumps and a stylish brown snakeskin purse.

For the event, the celebrated model and actress pulled up her dark tresses in a high ponytail, braided by hair stylist Dafne Evangelista. She topped off her look with sparkling hoop earrings and painted her fingernails white.

Needless to say, Olivia’s Instagram photo received a lot of attention from her fans, garnering more than 74,000 likes in addition to nearly 500 comments. Her 4 million followers took to the comments section to express their admiration for Olivia’s smoking hot look with an abundance of compliments and flattering emojis.

“DAMN MAMACITAAAA,” wrote one person, ending their message with a trio of heart eyes emojis.

“Good lawd @oliviaculpo,” penned another Instagram user.

“Might just be the prettiest face in existence!!” read another one of the many laudatory comments that accompanied the photo.