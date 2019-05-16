Farrah Abraham Goes Naked Under Wet, See-Through Dress

Farrah Abraham is no stranger to showing off her body, and this week was no different. The former Teen Mom OG star posed for a series of photos that left very little to the imagination.

According to TMZ, Farrah Abraham is seen in one set of photos as she dons a paper-thin, white dress. The reality star goes completely naked under the dress as she takes a dip in the pool.

The thin, white material becomes completely see-through when it gets wet, and allows fans to see through to Farrah’s bare, braless chest and naked backside.

At one point, Farrah pulls up the skirt of the dress and takes down her top to fully expose herself. Abraham as her long, blond hair parted down the middle and styled in long, loose waves.

The single mother also dons a full face of makeup in the raunchy photos, which includes a darkened eyebrow and dramatic lashes.

Farrah adds a shimmering highlighter to her face, as well as pink blush on her cheeks. Abraham completes her glam look by rocking a baby pink color on her lips, and a light shimmer on her eyelids.

Farrah’s deep tan is also spotted as she goes completely naked in many of the photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham also posed for photos where she wore nothing but a cowboy hat and a pair of thigh-high, white boots.

In some of the photos, Farrah is seen straddling a shrub, while in others, she gets flirty with a large, white ball as an accessory.

Abraham’s racy photo shoot comes just days after the reality star celebrated Mother’s Day by posting an inspiring video to Instagram.

In the video, Farrah encouraged all of the mothers out there to do what they love, whether that be staying home with their kids to take care of their family and home, working outside of the house to focus on their career, or both.

“Having kids doesn’t mean you stop being you. The person who came into this world with ideas, with dreams, with goals, with the courage to face whatever the world throws at us and conquer it. So here’s to the moms out there who do both, like me,” Abraham says in the clip, where she’s seen doing household chores and working in an office.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham, and her racy photographs, by following her on her social media accounts.