See Why Kim Kardashian’s Fans Thought She Called A Truce With Jordyn Woods

Kim Kardashian’s fans had to do a double take after one of her latest Instagram updates.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a photo on Wednesday of her and her longtime friend Lala Anthony. The Inquisitr previously shared that the photo was when the two moms spent time together for Kanye West’s Coachella performance. While Kardashian tagged the Power actress in the photo, many of her fans didn’t recognize her initially. The KKW Beauty CEO’s comments began to buzz with social media users wondering if she decided to forgive her sister Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods.

“Why did I think this was Jordyn” one follower asked.

“Whew Chile almost dropped my phone thinking it was Jordyn,” another commented.

Anthony and Kardashian have been friends for several years and have taken photos together on multiple occasions. Many of Kardashian’s commenters were puzzled by how Anthony, who has been on television for decades, was compared to Woods.

“How?! I See No Resemblance, Don’t Get Me Wrong Jordyn Is A Pretty Girl But They Do No Resemble Each Other. Y’all Reached,” one commenter shared about the comparisons, per The Shade Room.

Woods has been on the outs with the Kardashian/Jenner clan since it was revealed that she was seen getting cozy with Kim’s sister Khloe’s ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, at a Los Angeles party. Woods later shared that while she didn’t have any sexual activity with the NBA player, he did kiss her at his Los Angeles home. Since the scandal, Woods hasn’t been seen publicly with Jenner or other members of the family. People shared back in March that Kim was the one who was the most upset about Woods’ decision to speak publicly about the scandal. She was reportedly “livid” about the ordeal and reportedly quickly unfollowed both Thompson and Woods on Instagram. The beauty mogul also treated Khloe to a relaxing getaway in Palm Springs accompanied by her best friend Malika Haqq.

“Kim is totally supportive,” an insider told the publication. “Guys may come and go, but the bond between the girls is never going away, and they’re committed to supporting each other.”

While Kim and Woods may not be back on good terms, Cosmopolitan shared that fans are waiting to see if Woods and Jenner will reunite. The two reportedly still follow each other on Instagram and Woods recently liked a photo of Jenner on a “baecation” with her beau Travis Scott. Woods’ mother also commented under a picture of Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster, which she posted back in April.