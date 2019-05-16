Elizabeth Hurley Addresses Justin Theroux Dating Rumors After Pair Hits Morocco Together

After attending multiple events together in Morocco, romance rumors began to swirl around The Royals actress Elizabeth Hurley and The Leftovers actor Justin Theroux. However, Us Weekly reports that Hurley shot down the rumors, telling the magazine at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Hot Pink Party in New York City that they are “definitely not true.”

“They’re definitely not true. We did a job together, and he’s a very nice chap, but they’re definitely not true.”

The pair were photographed in the North African country while they attended the ABB FIA Formula E 2019 Marrakesh E-Prix, the ABB FIA Formula E Championship Dinner, and a cocktail party at the Amanjena Resort.

Hurley most recently married Indian textile heir Arun Nayar in 2007 — with whom she shares a 17-year-old son, Damian. However, they split in 2011.

Theroux was most recently married to Jennifer Aniston, but the pair split in February of 2018 after nearly three years of marriage.

After Hurley confirmed that the time she spent with Theroux was strictly platonic, the Gossip Girl actress revealed that she had previously made a vow to herself to keep her personal life quiet — and out of the public eye — after she realized that she talked about it too much.

During the same interview, the 53-year-old actress spoke about her involvement with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

She said that chemotherapy may be more effective on the body when there is no stress hormone present, which she said shows that “there’s a very good chance, that stress actually has a detrimental effect on the chemotherapy treatment is something pretty amazing that research is working on.”

“That’s something very new. Otherwise, I think just seeing when a new drug is developed, which has made a serious difference for people’s recovery after the treatment they get, it’s wonderful to be a part of that.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Hurley recently flaunted her sexy body in a new bikini from her swimwear line in an Instagram photo. She posed with her new puppy, Ava — which she bought following the death of her previous dog, Raja — as she showed off a beaded triangle bikini top. The top in question was a new addition to her line, one that launched back in 2005.

Hurley previously said that the bikini line is for people that want a “resort collection” that can “make a woman feel fabulously sexy at any age.” She also revealed that the collection is inspired by her passion for exotic colors and embroidery.