Victoria’s Secret Angel Barbara Palvin Stuns In A Red Bikini On Instagram

Hungarian beauty Barbara Palvin recently took to her Instagram account and left her 12 million fans and followers completely awestruck after she posted a picture of herself from the latest Calzedonia campaign.

In the pic, the hot model could be seen donning a very stylish red bikini top which allowed her to flaunt a glimpse of her enviable cleavage. Barbara posted two pictures from the photo shoot. In the first one, she could be seen running her hands through her hair while looking away from the camera, while in the second, the model flashed an ear-to-ear smile and looked straight into the camera.

In terms of her aesthetics, the gorgeous model let her brunette tresses down, applied a nude-colored lip gloss, some nude eyeshadow, and a little bit of mascara to accentuate her beautiful blue eyes. Her minimal makeup looked perfect with the vibrant bikini, as well as with the beachy aura of the photo shoot.

Within an hour of going live, the stunning pictures became an instant hit among Barbara’s admirers, resulting in 287,000 likes and close to 1,300 comments.

Praising Barbara’s beauty, one fan wrote that she is the most beautiful woman that he has ever seen, while another one said that he is jealous of Barbara’s boyfriend, Dylan Sprouse, because he has “the sexiest model in the world as his girlfriend.”

Other fans showered Barbara with various complimentary words and phrases and a look at the comments section showed comments written in various languages, including Hungarian, Italian, Arabic, French, Spanish, and Turkish. This shows that Barbara’s fans are spread all over the world.

Prior to posting said picture, Barbara shared an up-close image where she could be seen donning a gray top. She let her hair down and wore a full face of makeup comprised of very subtle shades to keep it simple yet sexy. And although there was no showing of skin at all, the picture amassed more than 1.2 million likes as well as 4,000-plus comments, which shows that Barbara doesn’t have to flaunt her body to earn her fans’ admiration.

In the caption, she thanked Sports Illustrated for an amazing weekend in Miami, where all the models gathered for the official launch of the magazine’s 2019 edition.

Apart from her modeling activities, Barbara recently made headlines after she revealed some secrets of her relationship with Sprouse. She had earlier revealed that Sprouse slipped into her DMs on Instagram after meeting at a party. But per an article by Refinery 29, Barbara recently told People magazine that he begged her to be his girlfriend, also over email. After they started dating, she wasn’t sure if she wanted to be exclusive.

“For a month he was asking me to be exclusive in emails and I was like ‘No, I’ve got to get to know you more’ but then I took a deep breath and thought, ‘What am I waiting for?'” she said.