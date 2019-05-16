Alessandra Ambrosio Sizzles In Barely-There Black Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun In France

Whether she’s on the red carpet or enjoying some relaxation time, Alessandra Ambrosio knows how to turn heads. The supermodel was seen doing just that in new photos obtained by The Daily Mail — photos showing the stunner soaking up some sun during her trip to France for the Cannes Film Festival this week.

The 38-year-old beauty was caught at her luxurious hotel — enjoying some relaxation time on Thursday, May 16 — amid her red-hot appearances on the red-carpet for the annual film event. Alessandra wowed in a skimpy black two-piece that left little to the imagination, and did nothing but favors for her impressive figure.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel spilled out of a seriously tiny black bandeau bikini top that barely contained her voluptuous assets, creating an extremely busty display as she spent some time enjoying the heat of the golden sun with her beau, Nicolo Oddi. Her lower half sported an equally revealing display, boasting a pair of matching black bikini bottoms that put the babe’s dangerous curves out there for all to see. The ruffled straps of the itty-bitty number sat high on her hips, drawing even more attention to her trim waist and washboard abs.

The Brazilian bombshell looked effortlessly chic by adding a pair of aviator sunglasses and a pendant necklace to her ensemble. At one point, the model added a pop of color with a red-and-blue sweater that she draped elegantly over her shoulders. Alessandra completed her leisurely look by wearing her signature brown tresses down, her locks blowing in the wind around her face.

Alessandra Ambrosio packs on the PDA with beau Nicolo Oddi during Cannes Film Festival https://t.co/T0KpVTASQE — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 16, 2019

Alessandra has been turning up the heat during her trip to France. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunner was captured just hours before the Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday, sending hearts aflutter with a risque aesthetic. The babe sported an all-white ensemble featuring tight white pants and a wrap top, one which was loosely knotted to create a plunging v-neckline. The style exposed some major cleavage to the camera, as well as a glimpse of the same black bikini top she sported during her time off today.

The beauty’s red-carpet looks certainly have not disappointed. On Tuesday, the stunner stepped out in a billowy white sheer gown that made her look absolutely angelic. On Wednesday, Alessandra brought the heat yet again in a slinky red dress that put nearly every inch of her flawless figure on view. The garment featured a dangerously high side slit that went all the way up to her hips, flashing her dangerous curves and long, toned legs to anybody that stopped to stare.