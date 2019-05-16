Lindsay Lohan’s Rep Says Paris Hilton Is Seeking Attention As The Feud Continues

The feud between actress Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton heated up after a spokesperson for Lohan said the heiress was obviously seeking attention.

In a statement to Us Weekly, a spokesperson for Lohan said, “Obviously, Paris needs to feel relevant and is desperate for attention.”

The remark comes two days after Hilton insulted Lohan on the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen show. Hilton was asked to say “three nice things” about the actress, to which she said “She’s beyond, lame and embarrassing.”

However, the Simple Life star expressed a little regret for her comments a day later on The Jenny McCarthy Show.

Hilton explained that she was nervous about her first-time appearance on the show, and she didn’t know what to expect. When Cohen asked her to say three nice things, she said she could not come up with anything.

“I didn’t know what to say. And I feel bad now ’cause like, whatever. It’s beyond. I really, I didn’t know what to say, but then I talked to my mom last night after and she taught me if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all,” the star said.

When asked if she were to ever write a song about Lohan what the title would be, Hilton replied that she would never write a song about her.

For fans keeping up with the frenemies, these kinds of comment are hardly new, as Us Weekly noted.

The outlet pointed out that last year, Hilton commented on a 2006 compilation video from a fan account that showed footage from Lohan saying negative things about Hilton only to change her mind later, causing Hilton to point out that Lohan is inclined to lie at times.

“#PathologicalLiar,” Hilton said in the comments, according to People magazine.

In 2017, Hilton threw shade at the Mean Girls actress when a viral photo taken in 2006 showed Lohan, Hilton and singer Britney Spears having fun in a car on a girls night out.

People reported that during an interview with MTV Australia, Hilton clarified that there was more the to photo that met the eye.

“Actually, it was just Brit and I [going] out,” she said. “And then [Lindsay] chased us to the car and got in. She wasn’t invited.”

In December of 2018, Hilton said she simply didn’t trust Lohan, adding that she liked to be around “positive energy and good people — good vibes only,” Us Weekly magazine reported.