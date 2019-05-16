Farrah Abraham Goes Completely Naked As She Straddles Shrubbery In Raunchy Photos

Farrah Abraham is going completely naked in her latest photo shoot. The former Teen Mom OG star is seen leaving very little to the imagination as she goes for a cowgirl look in her new photos.

According to TMZ, Farrah Abraham’s latest photo shoot is one of her raciest yet. The reality star posed for photos where she is seen completely nude as she straddles shrubbery.

In the photos, Abraham wears no clothing, but does don a cow print cowboy hat and white thigh-high boots. The single mom is seen covering her bare chest with her hand as she sits naked on the shrub.

Farrah’s long, caramel-colored hair is styled in long, loose waves that cascade down her bare back, and she sports a full face of makeup for the photos, which includes a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, and thick lashes.

Abraham also dons pink blush and highlighter on her cheeks, as well as a light pink color on her lips to add to her shimmer. In the photos, Farrah’s ample cleavage is on full display, as well as her flat tummy and toned abs.

In some of the photos, Abraham doesn’t bother to cover herself, and shows off her completely naked chest and bare backside for the camera.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham recently posted a video to her Instagram account in honor of Mother’s Day.

In the video, the reality star tells her followers that mothers can do it all, including being a nurturing parent who takes care of their home, as well as a working, career-driving woman who earns a respectable living at her job.

“Having kids doesn’t mean you stop being you. The person who came into this world with ideas, with dreams, with goals, with the courage to face whatever the world throws at us and conquer it. So here’s to the moms out there who do both, like me,” Abraham says in the video.

As many fans know, Farrah has been doing a lot of modeling since she was fired from Teen Mom OG last year, and she often shares her racy photos on social media for her fans to see as well.

It seems like it may only be a matter of time before Farrah’s followers are seeing her latest sexy pictures in their newsfeeds, or on Abraham’s story.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham by following her on Instagram.