Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Famous Curves In White Bathing Suit

Kylie Jenner showed off her famous figure on Thursday while lounging on an outdoor photo shoot in a white knit bathing suit. The makeup mogul looked stunning in an Instagram photo that showed her arching her back and posing with one leg lifted to show off her tiny waist and ample curves.

The mother-of-one sits in front of a white backdrop with her hair pulled back and a frilly cover-up that has casually fallen off her shoulders to her wrists. Jenner is barefoot with simple makeup and a pair of statement earrings to finish off the look.

It’s not the first photo that she has posted from the photo shoot. Earlier this week, she wore the same outfit while posing with her daughter Stormi. She also posted a few photos wearing a large trench coat and apparently nothing else while posing with and without her daughter.

The photo shoot is a departure from her usual glamorous looks. Earlier, Jenner posted images of her over-the-top outfits for the Met Gala and the after parties. In one image, she wears a glittery turquoise dress with a feather shoulder piece by Versace. In another, she poses with sister Kendal in a purple mesh outfit with feather detailing.

It seems that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wanted to take things in a different direction for her most recent look, focusing instead on natural colors and makeup.

Jenner has been facing backlash this week for her latest endeavor: a skin care line called Kylie Skin. One of the products from the line, a walnut scrub, has caused social media users to react in a less-than-positive way.

“Why [buy] the walnut scrub when you could go scrape your face against tree bark for the same effect,” said one Twitter user.

Though Jenner claims that the scrub is gentle enough to use daily, dermatologists say that scrubs that contain ingredients like walnut are generally too harsh for the skin.

Michelle Henry, a dermatologist in New York, told The New York Post that walnut shells can damage skin.

“The more microtears you have, the more uncomfortable, raw and irritated that area is,” she said, “and once the skin is torn, you’re susceptible to inflammation, hyper pigmentation.”

If you really want to give the scrub a try, take it easy, she warns.

“Start off once or twice weekly. Listen to your skin,” Henry said. “And run your fingers over your skin. If you have tender spots, it’s too aggressive for you.”