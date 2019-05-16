Shanina Shaik Flaunts Cleavage In Slinky Black Camisole In Steamy New Instagram Selfie

Shanina Shaik is taking her Instagram to new levels, and her millions of followers certainly do not seem to mind. The Victoria’s Secret model took to her account on the social media platform earlier this week to share a steamy new selfie that sent temperatures soaring.

The 28-year-old was both the model and photographer in one of the most recent additions to her Instagram account that was uploaded on Wednesday, May 15. The stunner gave the camera a sensual look as she clicked away, and revealed a considerable amount of skin as she did so. In the background of Shanina’s sexy snap was a large rolling rack of clothing that, along with her caption, alluded that she was working on a new campaign when she took a quick break to snap the jaw-dropping selfie.

The Australian bombshell sizzled in a slinky black camisole that left very little to the imagination. The silky number was held up by two incredibly thin snaps, while the loose nature of the garment created a deep v neckline that ended somewhere out of the frame of the eye-popping snap. The barely-there top exposed an ample amount of cleavage to any of the babe’s 1.8 million followers that stopped their scrolling for a look, partially on display thanks to Shanina’s decision to go braless underneath.

The beauty’s glam for the sultry shot was equally-as-breathtaking. The model wore her signature dark tresses slicked back behind her head, with a few wisps of her bangs falling delicately in front of her face. As for her makeup, Shanina wowed with a minimal look that consisted of thick coating of eyeliner and mascara, and glossy lip that accentuated her striking features.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret model went absolutely wild for the temperature-rising shot. At the time of this writing, the post has accrued nearly 30,000 likes within its first day of going live on the platform, as well as hundreds of comments from fans complimenting Shanina’s jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful,” one follower wrote, while another said she was an “absolute angel.”

“Gorgeous as always,” commented a third.

Earlier today, the beauty hopped back on her Instagram again to share yet another sizzling snap. In her most recent upload, Shanina posed on a bench outside underneath the shining sun, rocking a tiny black top underneath a pair of skintight Levi’s overalls that hugged every inch of her dangerous curves and booty, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.