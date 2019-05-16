WWE Rumors: The Real Reason Braun Strowman Was Pulled From ‘Money In The Bank’

Braun Strowman may be out of the match, but he's not gone for good.

Everyone thought that Sunday’s Money In The Bank pay-per-view was set, confirmed, and locked in place, but this is WWE. Nothing is ever certain and the two big ladder matches have seen major changes this week. In the men’s match, Braun Strowman was taken out and Sami Zayn won a match on Monday Night Raw to replace him. Some rumors were flying around that the monster was injured, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

On Raw, Zayn and Strowman faced off in the main event which led to Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin interfering. They helped tire out Strowman which allowed Zayn to pick up the victory and take his spot in Sunday night’s huge match.

With a future shot at a WWE World Title on the line, the superstars are going to take every single advantage they can get, and not having Braun Strowman in the match with them is a big one. Still, why exactly was Strowman pulled from the pay-per-view anyway?

After the change was made on Monday, reports started flying around that Strowman had been working injured and needed the time off. The Inquisitr even reported that Vince McMahon was angry with Strowman and him being replaced was somewhat of a punishment or “de-push.”

It seems as if neither of those is the reason and the replacement angle has been WWE’s intention all along.

WWE

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of IW Nerd, is saying that Strowman is not injured at all and does not need time off. Sami Zayn replacing him in the Men’s Ladder Match at Money In The Bank is what WWE planned on doing and this is all being done for storyline purposes only.

Strowman is still expected to not only be on the pay-per-view this Sunday, but he will likely play a key role in that same match. It is possible that he could interfere and help one of the babyfaces such as Ali, Finn Balor, or Ricochet get the victory.

This would make a lot of sense since the three guys – Zayn, McIntyre, and Corbin – who helped take him out of the match are all participants in it.

There has not been a lot of direction for Strowman in the last few months, but this could be a way of setting up a future feud for the big man. WWE has storylines and angles in place which they are working through, and it appears as if some big ones may play out at Money In The Bank.