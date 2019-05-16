‘Black Mirror’ Season 5 Trailer Features Miley Cyrus In ‘Meta Storyline’

The first trailer of Black Mirror’s fifth season just dropped, and it features Miley Cyrus, who plays a performer who underwent a transformation to climb the ladder to a higher level of fame in a “meta storyline,” per The Verge.

Set to release on Netflix June 5, the anthology series appears to be continuing its examination of the connection between technology, society, and ourselves. The trailer shows clips from a few different stories, including a live-streamed public breakdown and a schoolgirl being pressured o become a pop star by a social robot.

Although the trailer confirms that the season will contain just three episodes, the wealth of talent will hopefully be enough compensation. In addition to Cyrus, some of the familiar faces include Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Beharie, Topher Grace, and Angourie Rice.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cyrus’ episode was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, during the California wildfires, which destroyed the pop star’s home.

“It was the first time I’ve left somewhere feeling really proud of my work,”

“There’s a lot of dimension to it, and actually it was while the devastation of Malibu was happening, and it was a really weird learning experience for me because I was so far from home and the show is already really dark, and it’s already kind of eerie when you’re there the whole time,” she added.

“But I learned a lot about myself, and I think I was able to use that and put that into it.”

Brooker told The New York Times that some episodes will a bit more positive, much like “San Junipero” and “Hang the DJ.” He said that the team focused on doing “more optimistic episodes and stories” to keep things interesting. But in a 2018 red carpet interview, he also said that the show will still have its shocking moments — a balance of “fresh and interesting and appalling” — suggesting the season five won’t be all sunshine.

The fifth season announcement comes just shortly after the release of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, an interactive choose-your-own-adventure show that released on December 28, 2018, to mixed reception. But TV Guide reported that a character from Bandersnatch, Will Poulter’s Colin Ritman, could make a comeback. Not only that, Brooker suggests that he is the “God” of Black Mirror’s multiverse.

Regardless, Brooker said that Bandersnatch’s interactivity won’t be making a return, and given the fact that some fans found this part of the episode frustrating, that’s probably a good thing.