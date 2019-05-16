Janelle Monae Shares A Video Of Her And Lupita Nyong’o Dancing Seductively As Romance Rumors Continue

Janelle Monae is fueling rumors that her latest love interest is actress Lupita Nyong’o.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Monae and Nyong’o was seen getting awfully cozy during the Met Gala last week. Former Teen Vogue editor Elaine Welteroth posted a clip of the two women dancing with each other and touching each other’s faces. The clip soon swarmed the Internet and lead many to believe that the two were an item. Monae also posted photos and videos from the Met Gala on her Instagram page on Thursday. In the first photo, the “Yoga” singer is wearing her Met Gala look, which turned heads as she had a sequined eye with long lashes covering her right breast as part of the ensemble. Monae also shared another video of her and Nyong’o dancing together at what seems to be the same party where Welteroth was recording. Many of Monae’s 3.1 million followers praised the multi-talented star for the subtle way she addressed the dating rumors.

“Janelle Monae said f**k your tabloid articles,” one follower wrote.

“The Janpita ship goes wild *cues noise*,” another follower shared, insisting that the two stars now have a relationship nickname.

While Monae decided to poke fun at the speculation, neither she or the Black Panther star have confirmed that they are more than friends. Since coming out as pansexual in a Rolling Stoneinterview in 2018, the Ugly Dolls actress has been romantically linked to Sorry To Bother You actress Tessa Thompson. Thompson was also seen at the Met Gala but wasn’t with Monae for the night. This fueled rumors that the two were no longer together, though neither has addressed their situation publicly. Since making her acting debut in 12 Years A Slave in 2012, Nyong’o publicly dated Somali singer K’Naan from 2013-2014. The Us star has also been romantically linked to Jared Leto, Michael Fassbender, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Prior to announcing to the world that she identifies as pansexual, Monae grew to fame with her androgynous looks and referred to herself as “alien from outer space/The cybergirl without a face,” and dodged rumors that she was attracted to any gender. However, she said she had to break the notion that she isn’t a robot, but a human being who is ready to share who she is with the world.

“Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women,” she said. “I consider myself to be free.”