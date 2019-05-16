‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams’ Yawning Baby Called ‘Too Cute For Words’

Porsha Williams mostly makes headlines for her feuds as The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star is known for raking in the viewers on account of her personality. Then again, this 37-year-old is now a mother. Porsha’s 2019-born daughter, Pilar Jhena, comes with her own social media account, 122,000 followers, and a very cute Instagram update.

On May 15, Porsha posted a picture of her baby girl. Dressed in a colorful onesie, little Pilar is seen lying on a bed and propped up by a cushion in velour fabrics. This 2-month-old has been snapped mid-yawn with her eyes closed. Hollywood Life’s tweet called Pilar “too cute for words.”

Williams captioned the picture with words that suggest the status quo – being “tied Boss” was likely intended to come out as “tired.” Clearly, this yawning munchkin isn’t the only one who’s worn out.

Fan comments have been pouring in. Many seemed to find that Pilar looks just like her father. Porsha welcomed Pilar in March with her fiancé Dennis McKinley. One voiced their thoughts via a response.

“Wow she looks just like Dennis.”

Another appeared to agree, per their comment.

“That’s Lil Dennis.”

Pilar’s 42-year-old father features regularly on the show. His romantic proposal to Porsha came filmed in September 2018. As Bravo TV reports, the couple plans to tie the knot in the coming year. Fans should keep their eyes peeled for a New Year’s Eve wedding.

Last Sunday, Porsha celebrated Mother’s Day. This year was her first as a mother. As Hollywood Life reports, the day proved especially heartwarming for the Atlanta-based star. Porsha received a “note” from her daughter – who wrote it hasn’t been clarified, although it may well have been Dennis. Admittedly, the words are endearing.

“Dear mommy, I want to… ‘thank you’… for bringing me into the world. I want to… ‘thank you’…for staying up late to feed my tummy and keep me dry. Mommy, I don’t have any money yet… so, I borrowed some from Daddy to make sure today is a special and good day!”

Porsha’s pregnancy proved high-profile. Fans went nuts as the star took to Instagram to showcase her growing baby bump. The buzz was reflected in The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s spinoff, Porsha’s Having A Baby.

Porsha comes as both a reality face and an entrepreneur. Her Go Naked Hair line offers extensions and wigs. The company website is directly linked via Porsha’s Instagram – the star has 4.5 million followers. The snap of Pilar and her adorable yawn had racked up over 49,000 likes within 20 hours of being posted.