Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Not Yet Hired A Nanny Or Chef At Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly keeping a very small staff at their new home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Royal commentator Katie Nicholl recently alleged in an interview with Grazia that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed their son Archie Harrison just 10 days ago, are relying only on a “scaled down” team to help them out. This team does not include a nanny or a chef, but rather Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Ragland, 62, flew to Windsor from Los Angeles on April 21 to help Meghan and Harry prepare for the birth of their first child. Following Archie’s arrival on May 6, she remained at Frogmore Cottage to lend a hand in caring for the baby while Harry continued to carry out his royal duties.

Nicholl explained that Ragland’s help has been “indispensable” to the royal couple, according to Daily Mail.

There has been much speculation over who Meghan and Harry will hire as a nanny for baby Archie, should they hire anyone at all. Back in April, it was rumored that the couple wanted to bring on an American nanny — possibly a male — rather than a nanny from the famed Norland training program, as is tradition.

Kate Middleton and Prince William opted to hire a “Norland nanny” for their three children.

“Meghan was clear in telling recruiters she favors an American over a Brit and wants them to feel part of the family rather than a uniformed member of staff,” a source told Mirror of the couple’s search.

Loading...

The royal couple reportedly may hire a nanny later on in the year, especially when the time comes for Meghan to return to her work. For now, however, Ragland happily fills the role. Shortly after Archie’s birth, Clarence House announced via Twitter that Meghan’s mother was “overjoyed” by her grandson’s arrival and wanted to stay by Meghan’s side.

Whether or not Meghan and Harry will hire a full staff in the future is unclear. However, they reportedly plan on being very “hands-on” parents to Archie and want to lead a normal life. The inspiration for this royal parenting style allegedly comes from Kate and William, who learned best from Harry and William’s late mother, Princess Diana.

“Diana made sure William and Harry lived as much as a normal life as possible and as parents, William and Harry will always be influenced by their mother,” royal biographer Duncan Larcombe explained last month, according to AOL. “Her desire to give them a taste of normality runs through the veins of William and Harry.”