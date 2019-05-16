Selena Gomez Flaunts Curves In Revealing White Outfit In Latest Instagram Post

Selena Gomez attended the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for the first time this year, and she made sure to command attention as she took to the red carpet.

Selena posted several photos on Instagram of herself and the cast of her new movie, The Dead Don’t Die, arriving at the film’s premiere in the French city and posing for the photographers like pros. The 26-year-old turned heads in a dangerously sexy white ensemble consisting of a white crop top that featured a deep v-neckline, allowing her to show off her ample cleavage as well as a matching white skirt, which had a massive slit that revealed her toned pins underneath.

The figure-hugging outfit cinched at the waist with the help of a matching white belt, and she completed the look with a pair of silver heels. The former Disney child star had her long brunette locks styled into a classy updo and donned a full face of makeup that included a perfectly-shaped cat eyeliner, lush dark eyelashes, and a classic red lipstick shade on her full lips. She accessorized the look with a statement diamond-encrusted necklace and a pair of delicate earrings.

In the new photos, Selena is seen standing next to her co-stars, including massive A-listers such as Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, and Luka Sabbat, along with director Jim Jarmusch. In one particularly adorable snap, she is seen blowing a kiss to Bill Murray while he smiled endearingly at her. The two pals also laughed together while sitting next to each other at the dinner table in a separate shot. In fact, they seem to share such a close friendship that Selena even joked in the caption, “By the way Bill Murray and I are getting married.”

During her appearance in Cannes, the pop star also tackled other subjects unrelated to the film, including how social media impacts young people. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she described social media platforms as having a “terrible” effect on her generation.

“I understand that it’s amazing to use as your platform but it does scare me when you see how exposed these young girls and young boys are and they’re not really aware of the news or anything going on,” said Selena, who was once the most followed person on Instagram but has also taken several breaks from social media throughout the years.

“It’s a very — I don’t want to say selfish because that feels rude — I think it’s dangerous, for sure, I don’t think people are getting the right information sometimes,” she added.