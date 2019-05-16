Emily Ratajkowski Goes Nude In Racy Photo In Protest Of Alabama Abortion Ban

Model Emily Ratajkowski spoke out against the abortion ban that Alabama’s Senate passed this week, doing so in a powerful photo in which she poses almost completely nude, covered by just a pink flower down below.

In said photo, the model stands with her body facing the camera, one arm crossed over her chest. A large pink flower petal is strategically placed between her legs. Her long, dark hair falls down her back and she cocks her head to the side as she gazes towards the camera, unsmiling.

The 27-year-old model shamed the lawmakers who moved to restrict reproductive rights by outlawing abortions in almost all cases, including rape or incest. She started the caption by claiming that men in power are imposing their wills onto the bodies of women to uphold the patriarchy.

Emily continued on to declare that the states moving to ban abortion are those with the largest majority of black women, and that the ban is about race and class. She also claimed that the law was about attacking women’s rights, those protected by the precedent set by Roe v. Wade.

The model’s 22.7 million followers went crazy for the photo and accompanying message, praising Emily for her well-chosen words and expressing how much they love and respect her. However, not all of her followers were supportive of her message, and various arguments broke out in the comments section regarding the controversial subject.

Alabama is the latest U.S. state to attempt to restrict abortions by passing a bill that would effectively ban them in almost all cases. The majority of the 35-seat Senate voted to pass the bill, and Alabama’s Republican governor, Kay Ivey, signed off on it.

According to the BBC, those who supported the law expect that it will be defeated in lower courts, but hope that it will eventually be brought before the Supreme Court, where the majority of seats are considered to lean conservative.

Under the bill, doctors can face up to 10 years in prison for attempting to perform the procedure — and up to 99 years for actually going through with the termination. The only abortions that would be legally permitted would be those in which the woman’s life is at serious risk.

Republican lawmakers in states like Louisiana, Alabama, and Missouri are actively working to eliminate women’s access to safe, legal abortion. It’s a direct effort to criminalize women for their health care decisions. This is unacceptable. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 14, 2019

Alabama isn’t the only state looking to impose restrictions on abortions. Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Ohio all signed bills earlier this year that banned abortion where the detection of an embryonic heartbeat was present. Additionally, there are 28 states considering legislation that would ban abortions, writes the BBC.