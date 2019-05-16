Sophie Turner Makes NSFW Comment On Joe Jonas’ ‘Paper’ Photo Shoot On Instagram

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner just left a NSFW comment on her husband’s Paper magazine photo shoot on Instagram, per Elite Daily. In one photo, Jonas rocks a jazz flute on his back, and the photo’s caption makes light of the obviously comical snapshot.

And that’s when Turner responded.

“Daddy.”

Of course, fans were quick to respond with their own comments.

“She’s definitely the daddy,” one fan wrote.

“The jazz flute is what got u [sic] didn’t it,” another admirer quipped.

The photo shoot was done to promote the Jonas Brothers’ upcoming album Happiness Begins, set to release June 7. The album will see a supporting tour in August, joined by a documentary about the group’s reunion. The shoot portrays all the brothers in ugly sweaters — a nod to the family photo cards sold at Target.

Harper’s Bazaar reports that Turner and Jonas tied the knot at West Hollywood’s San Vicente Bungalow. And, according to a source, the pair wanted to keep their honeymoon as private as possible, which is why they choice San Vicente — it has a “no phones, no pictures, no social media, no talking about other members-policy.”

“Joe and Sophie chose to start their honeymoon in a romantic place where they can enjoy complete privacy. They can order whatever they like to their bungalow, and not have to worry at all about being seen or photographed.”

Along with Turner and Jonas, other celebrities that have visited the intimate honeymoon location include Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jennifer Aniston, per Page Six.

Turner was only 14 years old when she took on the role of Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones — as The Inquisitr reported — and she recently spoke about how she dealt with the issues of fame while growing up.

“I have experienced mental illness firsthand and I’ve seen what it can do to the people around [the sufferers] as well.”

She touched on dealing with weight gain while filming, and having to cope with the “pressure” applied by film and television studios to lose weight — something which she says affected her mental health.

Turner still struggles with anxiety and depression to this day, and she says that it can be traced to growing up famous. In particular, she says social media criticism of her looks and her acting made her self-conscious, and distorted her view of herself. But in the end, she said that therapy was the key to helping her pull through.