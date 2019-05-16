Jasmine Sanders Takes Sensual To The Next Level, Reveals That She Is The Face Of Vince Camuto’s New Campaign

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Jasmine Sanders has many achievements to celebrate this year. Not only is she one of the magazine’s 2019 rookies of the year, but she also announced on Wednesday that she will be the face of Vince Camuto’s summer campaign.

The 27-year-old German-American model took to social media site Instagram to announce her latest success next to a sensual image of herself posing in a wicker chair. The snap features the model dressed in black leather shorts that ride up to reveal her long, sculpted legs, a white satin button-up tank top, and an overlaying black jacket. She is reclining backward in the chair with her knees bent up toward her chest, giving her followers a glimpse of her pert backside.

The model, also known as Golden Barbie, paired the spring outfit with leopard-print high heels, hoop earrings, and a thick black bracelet. She has her long, golden-brown hair worn wavy and pushed back from her face while the eye is drawn to her stormy-blue eyes lined in black and slightly parted pink lips.

The model’s 3.4 million followers were very supportive of the exciting news in the post’s comment section, congratulating her on the achievement and expressing how much they loved her.

One follower wrote, “They haven’t seen anything yet!”

Another commented, “Blessings on top of blessings. I’m so happy for you!”

Yet another Instagram user chimed in with, “I’m REALLY feeling this for you! It’s a different vibe and I’m loving it! It’s SO great seeing you rocking and making moves. Much love darling.”

Vince Camuto’s Instagram page also gave a shout-out to Jasmine on Tuesday for joining their new campaign. The brand, which sells clothing, shoes, and accessories, expressed their excitement for the summer campaign in the caption of the same photo that the model posted to her Instagram account.

“Summer, we see you! And we’re kicking off the season by rolling out our new campaign featuring @golden_barbie! Follow along to upgrade your style with new arrivals all summer long.”

While in Miami this past weekend for the SI Swimsuit 2019 launch event, Jasmine posted a huge thank you to the editors, photographers, and fellow models on her Instagram page, writing that she met some of the most beautiful souls at the event and cherished the opportunity to share priceless moments with them. She added that her fans’ constant love and support means everything to her and wished the ladies that tried out for the SI swim search good luck.