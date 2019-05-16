Ric Flair Hospitalized, WWE Hall-Of-Famer Reportedly Experienced ‘Medical Emergency’

Ric Flair was rushed to an Atlanta-area hospital on Thursday morning after suffering a medical emergency, reports TMZ.

As noted by TMZ, the 70-year-old Flair was in the Atlanta area when “something went wrong,” requiring him to be taken to the emergency room for treatment. Details on Flair’s medical situation are still scant, but the publication cited its sources, who claim that the issue is “very serious.”

Flair had a notable medical scare in August 2017, when he was rushed to an undisclosed Georgia hospital and placed in a medically-induced coma for 11 days. According to Sports Illustrated, early reports claimed at that time that Flair had suffered a heart attack or was undergoing heart surgery, but it was eventually revealed that Flair was treated for an intestinal blockage and had part of his bowel removed.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc. one year after the aforementioned life-saving surgery, Flair recalled that it was easy for him to follow doctors’ orders and quit drinking after years of being known for his hard-partying lifestyle.

“I only had to go through that one time,” Flair said. “I had the doctor tell me when I got out that it wouldn’t work. I’m not the smartest guy in the world but if they’re blaming that on alcohol then I don’t need to have alcohol again.”

According to TMZ, Flair had been in good health in recent months, as he celebrated his 70th birthday in February alongside a variety of high-profile guests, including fellow wrestlers Triple H and Jeff Hardy, boxing legend Evander Holyfield, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, and former NBA power forward Dennis Rodman.

Flair made his last WWE appearance at WrestleMania 35 in April, when he handed a sledgehammer to Triple H, allowing him to defeat Batista in their career-threatening No Holds Barred match. As recalled by Give Me Sport, this storyline development was also Flair’s revenge against the WWE superstar-turned-actor, as Batista attacked Flair during his on-air 70th birthday celebration on the February 25 episode of Monday Night Raw.

Ric Flair Hospitalized After Medical Emergency https://t.co/eD1dcz6Dps — TMZ (@TMZ) May 16, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated once new information is available.