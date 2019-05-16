Winnie Harlow Trades Bikini Top For See-Through Dress In Steamy New Instagram Snap

Winnie Harlow has never been afraid to show some skin on social media and did just that in her most recent Instagram upload the sent her millions of fans absolutely wild.

The most recent addition to Winnie’s widely-followed Instagram account was posted on Thursday, May 16, and it certainly did not disappoint. The snap was yet another look at the babe’s rookie spread for this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine and captured the 24-year-old striking a sultry pose on the beach as she stared down the camera with a sensual look. The model left very little to the imagination in nothing but a pair of itty-bitty bikini bottoms and a see-through beach dress that left very little to the imagination. The outfit seriously turned up the heat on the social media platform.

Winnie sent pulses racing in her barely-there ensemble that did nothing but favors for her impressive figure. The stunner sported a pair of skimpy gold bikini bottoms that did way more showing than covering up as they sat low on her hips, showing off her curves in all the right ways. Instead of the matching top, the Canadian bombshell opted for a mesh gold dress that was completely transparent, putting nearly every inch of her incredible body completely on display. The number was designed with a halter neckline and exposed her voluptuous chest almost in its entirety had it not been for the expert placement of her hands over her bosom — a move that protected her from violating Instagram’s no nudity policy.

The beauty rocked her natural curls for the sexy snap, which she explained in a previous Instagram post made her feel “on top of the world.” Her dark tresses perfectly framed her face, drawing even more attention to her glamorous minimal makeup look that let her natural beauty shine.

Fans of the catwalk queen were quick to show their love for the steamy Instagram post. At the time of this writing, the shot has already accrued more than 60,000 likes after just two hours of going live on the platform, as well as hundreds of comments from her 5.9 million fans complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“You are such a gorgeous woman,” one person wrote, while another called her a “queen.”

Others noted that they had cast their vote for Winnie to take home the title of 2019 Rookie of the Year.

Winnie has been posting up a storm on her Instagram as of late, and many of her uploads have been glimpses of her spread in this year’s edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. In another recent snap, the beauty put her flawless figure on display almost in its entirety in a minuscule, pink two-piece that was sure to get her fans lining up to grab their copy of the bikini-clad publication.