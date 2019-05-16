Amanda Cerny Shows Off Insane Abs In Yellow Bandeau Top

Amanda Cerny is taking her talents to Netflix!

Yesterday, the popular YouTuber took to her Instagram account to let fans know that she was cast in a small role in the upcoming Netflix film titled Rim of the World. To go along with a lengthy caption expressing her excitement over her part in the film, Cerny bares it all for the camera in a stunning ensemble. The 27-year-old looks gorgeous, wearing her long locks down and curled with a red bandana tied on her head.

The brunette beauty wears minimal makeup, including subtle pink lipstick in the shot and shows off her taut tummy in a sexy yellow bandeau top that reads “Rim of the World.” Cerny completes her look with a pair of jeans and a number of bracelets worn on her right hand. The social media star can also be seen wearing a necklace with the name “Lucy” written on the center of it. When you click on the photo, a bunch of flame emojis surround Cerny’s body.

Since the post went live on her account, Amanda’s 24 million-plus Instagram followers have given the image a lot of attention with over 827,000 likes in addition to 1,600-plus comments — a number that seems to be growing by the minute. While some fans commented on the post to let Cerny know how amazing she looks, countless others chimed in to let the reality star know that they would be tuning in to her new film.

“Bravo! So proud of you beautiful!,” one follower commented on the post.

“Yasssssss!!!!!!! Finally I get to watch you on my living room!!”

“I was going to unsubscribe from Netflix, now I won’t,” another follower wrote along with a heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

According to the IMDb page, the film is centered on a group of “four misfit teenagers join forces to save the world when an alien invasion interrupts their summer camp.” The movie is scheduled to be released on the streaming service on May 24 and it also stars Lynn Collins, Annabeth Gish, and Tony Cavalero among many others.

In a recent interview with Popsugar, Cerny opened up about how she keeps in such good shape, saying that it’s something that she has done since she was a kid. Now she has an intense routine that she follows to stay in tip-top shape.

“I do a lot of HIIT (high-intensity interval training),” Amanda dished. “This is mainly because it’s the fastest way for me to get my workouts done and the most effective way as well. I always switch it up every single day so I don’t get bored and work out different muscle groups.”

No matter what she wears Amanda always looks fantastic.