Prince Harry Reportedly Did Not Propose To Meghan Markle The Way He Really Wanted To

Just days short of celebrating one year of marriage, it has been revealed by a royal documentary that Prince Harry reportedly did not propose marriage to Meghan Markle in the way or the place he really wanted to.

The couple, who were wed on May 19, 2018, famously noted during their engagement interview that they were at home in Nottingham Cottage, in England “roasting a chicken” for their meal when Harry suddenly popped the question to a stunned Markle.

The former Suits star said the proposal was “natural” and completely unexpected, stating that she didn’t allow the prince to finish his words of love towards her before remarking “can I say yes now?”

Express reported that according to a British documentary titled Meghan Markle: Movies, Marriage, and Motherhood, the prince wanted to propose to Markle someplace that had special meaning for them both, the place they fell in love, Botswana.

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl claimed in the documentary that the Duke of Sussex planned on popping the question while the couple were on vacation there but did not. It was during that trip that the couple realized they had deep-rooted feelings for one another, with Prince Harry noting during their engagement interview that he managed to persuade Markle to join him on the trip and the couple camped out with each other under the stars.

The center diamond in Markle’s stunning engagement ring was sourced from Botswana while the two side diamonds are from the estate of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Town & Country Magazine reported that the prince fell in love with the country of Africa soon after the death of Princess Diana when he, his brother Prince William and their father Prince Charles went on a safari so the boys could recover from the tragedy away from the public eye.

The magazine noted that the country has now become an “obsession” and prior to his marriage to Markle, the prince set aside four to six weeks every summer to visit the area.

Perhaps the place he enjoys most in Africa is the place he shared with Markle, Botswana, of which he told Town & Country in an interview that “he gets more excited about seeing two birds fighting than the Big Five…I feel rooted in Africa and everything about it.”

Now that the couple is the parents of a son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in the future it is likely they would visit the place that Prince Hary calls his “favorite on earth” and the land that he and Markle fell in love together.