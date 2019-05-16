Elizabeth Hurley Shows Legs, Flaunts Hourglass Curves In Semi-Sheer Hot Pink Dress

Elizabeth Hurley turned heads as she stepped out in New York on Wednesday. The gorgeous actress made a splash at the 2019 Hot Pink Party hosted by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) at Park Avenue Armory, hitting the red carpet in a show-stopping hot pink chiffon gown by Julie Vino.

On Thursday, The Royals star took to her Instagram page to show off her spectacular dress, a stunning one-shoulder number crafted out of multiple layers of see-through chiffon and adorned with delicate silk ruffles. In a photo shared earlier today with her 1.2 million Instagram followers, the 53-year-old stunner put her hourglass curves on display in the show-stopping frock – one sporting a dramatic high slit that showcased her chiseled leg.

Photographed as she left her hotel to head to the prestigious event – which is organized every year with the goal of funding research to end breast cancer – Elizabeth cut a glamorous figure in her hot pink attire. The English beauty looked every inch the siren in the eye-popping frock, which boasted a curve-hugging bodice that put her busty assets front and center.

Although the dress was not a low-cut design, the garment teased Elizabeth’s cleavage through the layers of sheer pink chiffon. Cinched at the waist with a metallic gold belt, the hot pink gown highlighted her taut waistline, while also drawing attention toward the sinuous curves of her hips.

While many of Elizabeth’s fans flocked to the comments section to pile on the praises for her exquisite dress, some paid close attention to the background of the photo as well. As such, they couldn’t help but notice the flustered look on the doorman’s face as Elizabeth stepped out of the hotel – and commended his restrain in fighting the impulse to gawk at her beauty.

“The guy there trying sooo hard not to look,” wrote one Instagram user, ending their message with a laughing crying emoji.

“Doorman lools [sic] weak at the knees,” commented another.

“Props to the doorman for not staring even though he really really wants to,” read a third message.

This humorous detail aside, Elizabeth was a vision in pink in the head-turning gown. Boasting a long gorgeous silk cape attached to the sleeve, the dress gently flowed down Elizabeth’s delicate frame, swathing her curvaceous figure in a soft, ethereal embrace.

To top off her look, Elizabeth accessorized with a shiny green clutch and a set of dazzling emerald drop-down earrings. She also wore massive diamond cocktail rings and added height to her frame with a pair of fabulous strappy gladiator heels in a metallic gold color. In terms of makeup, the Estée Lauder spokesmodel went for her signature look, rocking a flawless smoky eye and pink lip gloss combo. She styled her honey-colored tresses in soft waves, which beautifully framed her gorgeous visage.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Though undeniably eye-catching, her vibrant pink dress appears to have stirred quite the commotion, The Daily Mail is reporting. According to the media outlet, Elizabeth nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction as her dress got caught in the car door shortly after she arrived at the BCRF event.

“A man dressed in a suit, pink tie, and a pink breast cancer ribbon pin managed to help get her dress unstuck from the car, pulling it out and shaking out the bottom of the dress so that Elizabeth would be good to go for the event,” detailed Hollywood Life.