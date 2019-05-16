Savanna Rehm Busts Out Of Bra In Tiny School Teacher Outfit

Savanna Rehm is channeling school teacher vibes today. On May 16, the Playboy and Maxim model updated her Instagram feed. Fans are getting an eye-popping, tattoo-flaunting display, but today’s look comes as unusual for the former “Queen Rehm.” There’s no bikini, nor is there a thong.

Today sees Savanna captured amid background shelving adorned with books and other curios. Chairs in mustard yellow further accentuate a study vibe. There’s no arguing the school teacher aspect of Rehm’s outfit, though. Her tiny, wraparound mini skirt comes with check prints in mauves, yellows, and blacks. These colors contrast stark whites offered up by a push-up sports bra. The undeniable teacher aesthetic is capped off by black-rimmed glasses – Rehm is holding them with her right hand as she looks right into the camera.

Fans have been picking up on Savanna’s studious edge. One left their thoughts in a comment.

“If you are a teacher I don’t give you an apple. I give you all the fruit market…Kisses my queen.”

Another user appeared to picture themselves in the setting, per their words.

“That’s a class I would def [sic] get detention for lol.”

Elsewhere, the brunette was called “super hot” and “so gorgeous.” With her fun outfit and playful smile, Savanna and her update are proving a hit.

Rehm is one of Instagram’s more provocative models. Her ultra-revealing updates showcase a full-on approach to curve-flaunting. However, her updates likewise point towards an enthusiasm for fitness. The active lifestyle that’s mentioned in Savanna’s bio is well-reflected in her feed. Defined glutes, washboard abs, and built biceps all peg Rehm as a gym rat. Regular workout updates confirm this suspicion. Savanna has updated her account with a skipping rope, and videos have seen her in gym settings.

Loading...

An attractive social media star with a muscular approach also seems perfectly appropriate for fitness brands on the lookout for influencers. Sports beverage company Bang Energy appears to have signed Rehm up, per her bio. Promotional posts coming from Instagram models is now a commonplace practice. Ana Cheri fronts CBD brand Ignite, and Abby Dowse is a Fashion Nova ambassador. While Rehm’s stylish dresses and health-conscious personality could easily see her joining either company, it does seem that the fitness realm fits her best.

Savanna has 2.5 million Instagram followers, an impressive number that is almost certain to grow as the days count on. Fans can keep up with Savanna’s updates by following her Instagram feed.