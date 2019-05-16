‘Fuller House’ Star Says It’s ‘Sad’ To Lose Lori Loughlin, Confirms Aunt Becky’s Out For Season 5

Michael Campion says Lori Loughlin's character will be honored on the final season of the Netflix sitcom.

Lori Loughlin reportedly won’t be a part of the final season of Fuller House, but cast member Michael Campion says the actress is still part of the family. In an interview with MEA Worldwide, Campion talked about Netflix’s decision to drop Lori Loughlin from the upcoming fifth and final season of Fuller House amid her alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

Campion, who plays DJ Tanner Fuller’s (Candace Cameron Bure) teen son, Jackson Fuller, on the Netflix hit, didn’t work with Loughlin during the original Full House days (in fact, he wasn’t even born), but the young actor had grown to love the series star after working with her for four seasons on the Fuller House spinoff.

Of Loughlin, who plays Aunt Becky Katsopolis on the Fuller House, Campion said he said he is saddened to lose her for the show’s final season.

“It is kind of sad losing a member like that because I didn’t think that she wasn’t going to be on the show anymore but that was Netflix’s decision. It is sad and I think that we’re going to go on and honoring her on the show, she is our family after all.”

Campion also added that the scripts for the fifth season of Fuller House were still being written when the college admissions scandal broke, so there wasn’t much that had to be changed regarding Loughlin’s character.

“She’s great, and I love her,” the Fuller House star said of Loughlin.

Lori Loughlin appeared in 13 of 57 episodes of Fuller House during the show’s first four seasons. According to TV Line, there are no plans to bring Lori Loughlin back as Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis during the Full House spinoff’s farewell season, and Michael Campion’s comments about his co-star seem to confirm that.

But a source previously told Radar Online that Lori Loughlin is “beloved” by the entire Fuller House cast and production team and that there is a possibility she could film some “secret” scenes away from the studio audience. The insider told Radar that Loughlin “would secretly film her scenes with other cast members” later this summer for a total of four episodes.

While Lori Loughlin was immediately fired from her Hallmark series Where Calls the Heart, her Fuller House co-stars have been supportive in the wake of the scandal. When Fuller House won the Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Funny TV show earlier this year, series stars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber used their acceptance speech to say that “family sticks together no matter what,” as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Lori Loughlin’s expected exit from Fuller House comes after she and husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, into the University of Southern California as fake crew team recruits. Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded “not guilty” to the charges, but face up to 40 years in jail if convicted.

You can see Michael Campion talking about Fuller House and Lori Loughlin in the video below.

Fuller House will return to Netflix for its final season later this year.