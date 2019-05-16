Amber Heard Turns Heads While Going Braless In Low-Cut Tank Top

Amber Heard definitely knows how to make a splash during any and every public outing. The actress is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival, where she has been seen at a number of events, including the premiere of Les Misérables. Yesterday afternoon, Heard was photographed walking to the premiere by The Daily Mail, and she looks nothing short of perfect in the NSFW images. In the photos published by the site, the 33-year-old wears her long blonde locks down — styled slightly wavey — along with a face full of makeup.

Heard leaves little to the imagination in the sexy look, going braless in a nude tank top that dips down to showcase her chest. The beauty pairs the top with a high-waisted black leather skirt that ties at the waist and features a large slit in the middle, exposing some leg. Heard completes her hot look with a pair of strappy gold heels, and also has a gold-chained purse slung over her shoulder.

Johnny Depp’s ex-wife accessorized her look with a chunky bracelet as well as a number of rings worn on her fingers. According to the publication, just hours before attending the highly-anticipated premiere of Les Misérables, Heard was all business at a photo shoot for L’Oreal. There, she once again looked stunning — this time in a fitted black dress with buttons going up the side.

As fans know, Heard was married to actor Johnny Depp for a brief time before their marriage went south. The actress has accused Depp of abuse — and as The Inquisitr recently reported — Amber opened up about the “death threats” and “bullying” that she endured during her marriage at a female-focused conference called “Create and Cultivate.” During her speech, she did not specifically mention Depp by name, but she did hint that she was speaking about him during her heartfelt speech.

“And yet, I’m still here. I refuse to accept those be the terms that other people, who are in positions of power, who seek to maintain the status quo, have set for me. I refuse to stand in line,” Heard said, after confessing that she thought the allegations would hurt or destroy her career.

“When I look back on all the things I’ve done, sure I am proud of my professional accomplishments and movies. But that is nothing in comparison to the pride I feel for what I stood up for because it was right and true. I did that despite what it cost me.”

Following Amber’s claims, Depp has filed a defamation lawsuit against the actress.