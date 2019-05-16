Sarah Jessica Parker Calls Rumors Regarding Troubled Marriage ‘Disgraceful’

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker calls rumors regarding the “troubling” state of her marriage to Matthew Broderick “disgraceful,” as a story published in a national tabloid upset the former Sex and the City star so much that she took to Instagram to refute them.

Parker shared an email from The National Enquirer on her Instagram account, where the tabloid requested comment regarding an alleged story they planned to run detailing reported trouble within the 22-year marriage between the actress and Broderick. The National Enquirer alleges that they have what they call “an eyewitness account” of Parker and Broderick getting into a “screaming match.”

Parker emphatically denied the allegations, and called the story “fabricated.”

“Just like clockwork. Over a decade of the same, untrue, disgraceful nonsense,” Parker penned in the caption regarding the allegations. Her rebuke was met with supportive comments from the actress’s fans, who encouraged the celebrity to not listen to any form of untruths that might be published about her.

The couple has been married since 1997 and shares three kids together — 16-year-old James and 9-year-old Marion and Tabitha.

One of Parker’s biggest champions is her pal Andy Cohen, who sent his love and support for the couple in the comments section of Parker’s Instagram post. The two regularly head out on the town to high-fashion events while Broderick tends to his and his wife’s children. They have been friends ever since Cohen worked behind the lens as a producer on The Morning Show at CBS and Parker appeared on the show many years ago.

One of the red carpet events that Broderick generally steps back from is the Met Gala, which Parker and Cohen regularly attend in their fashionable best. The pals did not make an appearance for the 2019 event due to Parker being away on a scheduled trip and Cohen on a tight filming schedule for his Bravo show Watch What Happens Live. Cohen stands behind his friends, remarking in the comments section of the social media site, “YOU GO SJ!!!!!!!! AND HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO A BEAUTIFUL LOVING COUPLE!!”

Parker and Broderick have one of Hollywood’s most enduring relationships as their pals, including Cohen, can attest. The duo first began dating in 1992 and wed in New York City five years later — on May 19, 1997 — in front of 100 surprised friends. No one realized that the couple would be exchanging vows that day, and the couple celebrated in a happy and special way with those who were nearest and dearest to them.

Parker’s attire for her wedding was considered scandalous at the time. She wore a black dress for the couple’s nuptials, and Brides reported that — at the time — the actress was “embarrassed” to look for a wedding dress, so she purchased whatever dress she liked from a favorite store.

“I love Matthew Broderick,” Parker said to Harper’s Bazaar in 2013. “Call me crazy, but I love him. We can only be in the marriage we are. We’re very devoted to our family and our lives. I love our life. I love that he’s the father of my children, and it’s because of him that there’s this whole other world that I love.”