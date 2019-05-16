Sarah Jessica Parker Calls Rumors Regarding Troubled Marriage ‘Disgraceful’

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker calls rumors regarding the “troubling” state of her marriage to Matthew Broderick “disgraceful” as a story published in a national tabloid upset the former Sex and the City star so much she took to Instagram to refute them.

Parker shared an email from The National Enquirer on her Instagram account where the tabloid requested comment regarding an alleged story they planned to run regarding reported trouble within the 22-year marriage of the actress and Broderick. The National Enquirer alleges they have what they call “an eyewitness account” of Parker and Broderick getting into a “screaming match.”

Parker emphatically denied the allegations and called the story “fabricated.”

“Just like clockwork. Over a decade of the same, untrue, disgraceful nonsense,” Parker penned in the caption regarding the allegations. Her rebuke was met with supportive comments from the actress’ fans, who encouraged the celebrity to not listen to any form of untruth’s that might be published about her.

The couple has been married since 1997. The couple shares three kids together; 16-year-old James and 9-year-old Marion and Tabitha.

Parker and Cohen were noticeably missing from fashion’s biggest night of the year, The 2019 Met Gala which they regularly attend, due to Parker being away on a scheduled trip and Cohen on a tight filming schedule for his Bravo show Watch What Happens Live.

The twosome generally attends the event together and have been friends ever since he worked behind the lens as a producer on The Morning Show at CBS and she appeared on the show many years ago.

The duo first began dating in 1992 and wed in New York City five years later on May 19, 1997, in front of 100 surprised friends. No one realized that the couple would be exchanging vows that day and the couple celebrated in a happy and special way with those who were nearest and dearest to them.

Parker’s attire for her wedding was considered scandalous at the time. She wore a black dress for the couple’s nuptials and Bride’s Magazine reported the actress at the time, was “embarrassed” to look for a wedding dress so she purchased whatever dress she saw that she liked in a favorite store.

Diane Freed / Getty Images

“I love Matthew Broderick,” Parker said to Harper’s Bazaar in 2013. “Call me crazy, but I love him. We can only be in the marriage we are. We’re very devoted to our family and our lives. I love our life. I love that he’s the father of my children, and it’s because of him that there’s this whole other world that I love.”