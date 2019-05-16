Here’s How To Watch The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The 2019 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the most prestigious trophy in women’s soccer, is set to kick off on June 7 in France, with the national teams of France and South Korea set to launch the activities from the Parc de Princes in Paris. Over the course of the following month, 24 teams and 52 games will decide who will be crowned the world champions and who will carry the torch for the women’s game for the next four years. With the most talented women in soccer sharing the pitch, there is no doubt that all eyes will be on France for the next few weeks.
With the tournament fast approaching, below is everything you need to know about who, when and where each team will be playing throughout the tournament, as well as where you can watch them. According to World Soccer Talk, the English language rights to the broadcast in the United States is currently owned by FOX, who have jumped on the opportunity by broadcasting each and every match live, with 22 on their flagship broadcast network and 27 on Fox Sports 1. The Spanish language rights are held by the Telemundo family of networks, which include the flagship Telemundo network, Universo, and Telemundo Deportes, with some matches being shown exclusively on the network’s digital platform.
???? BACK FOR FOUR
23 players on the squad. A nation at our back. Our World Cup roster is here.#OneNationOneTeam #FIFAWWC
— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) May 2, 2019
All kickoff times are listed in Eastern Standard Time
Friday, June 7
France vs. South Korea, 3 p.m., FS1, Telemundo
Saturday, June 8
Germany vs. China, 9 a.m., FS1, Telemundo
Spain vs. South Africa, Noon, FOX, Telemundo
Norway vs. Nigeria, 3 p.m., FOX, Universo
Sunday, June 9
Australia vs. Italy, 7 a.m., FS1, Telemundo
Brazil vs. Jamaica, 9:30 a.m., FS1, Telemundo
England vs. Scotland, Noon, FOX, Telemundo
Monday, June 10
Argentina vs. Japan, Noon, FS1, Universo
Canada vs. Cameroon, 3 p.m., FS1, Universo
Tuesday, June 11
New Zealand vs. the Netherlands, 9 a.m., FS1, Universo
Chile vs. Sweden, Noon, FS1, Universo
United States vs. Thailand, 3 p.m., FOX, Telemundo
Wednesday, June 12
Nigeria vs. South Korea, 9 a.m., FS1, Universo
Germany vs. Spain, Noon, FOX, Telemundo
France vs. Norway, 3 p.m., FOX, Universo
Thursday, June 13
Australia vs. Brazil, Noon, FOX, Universo
South Africa vs. China, 3 p.m., FOX, Universo
Friday, June 14
Japan vs. Scotland, 9 a.m., FS1, Universo
Jamaica vs. Italy, Noon, FOX, Universo
England vs. Argentina, 3 p.m., FOX, Telemundo
Saturday, June 15
Netherlands vs. Cameroon, 9 a.m., FS1, Universo
Canada vs. New Zealand, 2:50 p.m., FS2, Universo
Sunday, June 16
Sweden vs. Thailand, 9 a.m., FS1, Telemundo
United States vs. Chile, Noon, FOX, Telemundo
Monday, June 17
South Africa vs Germany, Noon, FOX, Telemundo Deportes App
China vs. Spain, Noon, FS1, Universo
Nigeria vs. France, 3 p.m., FOX, Universo
South Korea vs. Norway, 3 p.m., FS1, Telemundo Deportes App
Tuesday, June 18
Jamaica vs. Australia, 3 p.m., FS2, Telemundo Deportes App
Italy vs. Brazil, 3 p.m., FS1, Universo
Wednesday, June 19
Japan vs. England, 3 p.m., FS1, Telemundo Deportes App
Scotland vs. Argentina, 3 p.m., FS2, Universo
Thursday, June 20
Cameroon vs. New Zealand, Noon, FS1, Telemundo Deportes App
Netherlands vs. Canada, Noon, FOX, Universo
Sweden vs. the United States, 3 p.m., FOX, Telemundo
Chile vs. Thailand, 3 p.m., FS1, Universo
Round of 16
Saturday, June 22
1B vs. 3A, 3C or 3D, 11:30 a.m., FS1, Telemundo
2A vs. 2C, 3 p.m., FOX, Telemundo Deportes App
Sunday, June 23
1D vs. 3B, 3E or 3F, 11:30 a.m., FS1, Telemundo Deportes App
1A vs. 3C, 3D or 3E, 3 p.m., FOX, Telemundo
Monday, June 24
1F vs. 2B, Noon, FS1, Telemundo
2E vs. 2F, 3 p.m., FS1, Universo
Tuesday, June 25
1C vs. 3A, 3B or 3F, Noon, FS1, Universo
1E vs. 2D, 3 p.m., FS1, Universo
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 27
Game 37 winner vs. Game 39 winner, 3 p.m., FOX, Universo
Friday, June 28
Game 40 winner vs. Game 41 winner, 3 p.m., FOX, Universo
Saturday, June 29
Game 43 winner vs. Game 44 winner, 9 a.m., FS1, Telemundo
Game 38 winner vs. Game 42 winner, 12:30 p.m., FS1, Telemundo
Semi-finals
Tuesday, July 2
Game 45 winner vs. Game 46 winner, 3 p.m., FOX, Telemundo
Wednesday, July 3
Game 47 winner vs. Game 48 winner, 3 p.m., FS1, Telemundo
Third-Place Match
Saturday, July 6
Loser 49 vs Loser 50, 11 a.m., FOX, Telemundo
Women’s World Cup Final
Sunday, July 7
Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 11 a.m., FOX, Telemundo