Here’s How To Watch The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The 2019 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the most prestigious trophy in women’s soccer, is set to kick off on June 7 in France, with the national teams of France and South Korea set to launch the activities from the Parc de Princes in Paris. Over the course of the following month, 24 teams and 52 games will decide who will be crowned the world champions and who will carry the torch for the women’s game for the next four years. With the most talented women in soccer sharing the pitch, there is no doubt that all eyes will be on France for the next few weeks.

With the tournament fast approaching, below is everything you need to know about who, when and where each team will be playing throughout the tournament, as well as where you can watch them. According to World Soccer Talk, the English language rights to the broadcast in the United States is currently owned by FOX, who have jumped on the opportunity by broadcasting each and every match live, with 22 on their flagship broadcast network and 27 on Fox Sports 1. The Spanish language rights are held by the Telemundo family of networks, which include the flagship Telemundo network, Universo, and Telemundo Deportes, with some matches being shown exclusively on the network’s digital platform.

???? BACK FOR FOUR 23 players on the squad. A nation at our back. Our World Cup roster is here.#OneNationOneTeam #FIFAWWC — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) May 2, 2019

All kickoff times are listed in Eastern Standard Time

Friday, June 7

France vs. South Korea, 3 p.m., FS1, Telemundo

Saturday, June 8

Germany vs. China, 9 a.m., FS1, Telemundo

Spain vs. South Africa, Noon, FOX, Telemundo

Norway vs. Nigeria, 3 p.m., FOX, Universo

Sunday, June 9

Australia vs. Italy, 7 a.m., FS1, Telemundo

Brazil vs. Jamaica, 9:30 a.m., FS1, Telemundo

England vs. Scotland, Noon, FOX, Telemundo

Monday, June 10

Argentina vs. Japan, Noon, FS1, Universo

Canada vs. Cameroon, 3 p.m., FS1, Universo

Tuesday, June 11

New Zealand vs. the Netherlands, 9 a.m., FS1, Universo

Chile vs. Sweden, Noon, FS1, Universo

United States vs. Thailand, 3 p.m., FOX, Telemundo

Wednesday, June 12

Nigeria vs. South Korea, 9 a.m., FS1, Universo

Germany vs. Spain, Noon, FOX, Telemundo

France vs. Norway, 3 p.m., FOX, Universo

Thursday, June 13

Australia vs. Brazil, Noon, FOX, Universo

South Africa vs. China, 3 p.m., FOX, Universo

Friday, June 14

Japan vs. Scotland, 9 a.m., FS1, Universo

Jamaica vs. Italy, Noon, FOX, Universo

England vs. Argentina, 3 p.m., FOX, Telemundo

Saturday, June 15

Netherlands vs. Cameroon, 9 a.m., FS1, Universo

Canada vs. New Zealand, 2:50 p.m., FS2, Universo

Sunday, June 16

Sweden vs. Thailand, 9 a.m., FS1, Telemundo

United States vs. Chile, Noon, FOX, Telemundo

Monday, June 17

South Africa vs Germany, Noon, FOX, Telemundo Deportes App

China vs. Spain, Noon, FS1, Universo

Nigeria vs. France, 3 p.m., FOX, Universo

South Korea vs. Norway, 3 p.m., FS1, Telemundo Deportes App

Tuesday, June 18

Jamaica vs. Australia, 3 p.m., FS2, Telemundo Deportes App

Italy vs. Brazil, 3 p.m., FS1, Universo

Wednesday, June 19

Japan vs. England, 3 p.m., FS1, Telemundo Deportes App

Scotland vs. Argentina, 3 p.m., FS2, Universo

Thursday, June 20

Cameroon vs. New Zealand, Noon, FS1, Telemundo Deportes App

Netherlands vs. Canada, Noon, FOX, Universo

Sweden vs. the United States, 3 p.m., FOX, Telemundo

Chile vs. Thailand, 3 p.m., FS1, Universo

Round of 16

Saturday, June 22

1B vs. 3A, 3C or 3D, 11:30 a.m., FS1, Telemundo

2A vs. 2C, 3 p.m., FOX, Telemundo Deportes App

Sunday, June 23

1D vs. 3B, 3E or 3F, 11:30 a.m., FS1, Telemundo Deportes App

1A vs. 3C, 3D or 3E, 3 p.m., FOX, Telemundo

Monday, June 24

1F vs. 2B, Noon, FS1, Telemundo

2E vs. 2F, 3 p.m., FS1, Universo

Tuesday, June 25

1C vs. 3A, 3B or 3F, Noon, FS1, Universo

1E vs. 2D, 3 p.m., FS1, Universo

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 27

Game 37 winner vs. Game 39 winner, 3 p.m., FOX, Universo

Friday, June 28

Game 40 winner vs. Game 41 winner, 3 p.m., FOX, Universo

Saturday, June 29

Game 43 winner vs. Game 44 winner, 9 a.m., FS1, Telemundo

Game 38 winner vs. Game 42 winner, 12:30 p.m., FS1, Telemundo

Semi-finals

Tuesday, July 2

Game 45 winner vs. Game 46 winner, 3 p.m., FOX, Telemundo

Wednesday, July 3

Game 47 winner vs. Game 48 winner, 3 p.m., FS1, Telemundo

Third-Place Match

Saturday, July 6

Loser 49 vs Loser 50, 11 a.m., FOX, Telemundo

Women’s World Cup Final

Sunday, July 7

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 11 a.m., FOX, Telemundo