WWE Rumors: Big Update On Brock Lesnar’s Future, With Very Few Dates Scheduled For WWE

The former WWE Universal Champion doesn't seem like he will be working very much.

At WrestleMania 35, Seth Rollins defied all the odds and defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. At that point, there were many who thought the “Beast Incarnate” would head to UFC, but that doesn’t seem as if it is going to be the case. Now, Lesnar is scheduled for WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia next month, but after that, he isn’t scheduled for much in-ring action at all.

While fans were waiting for Lesnar to leave WWE entirely and return to UFC, it appears as if that isn’t going to happen. Brett Okamoto of ESPN reported, via Twitter, that UFC president Dana White said, “Brock Lesnar told me he’s done. He’s retiring.”

After that announcement was made by White, Lesnar still hasn’t said anything to confirm if he is — or isn’t — retiring from the world of MMA, and the UFC.

WWE has confirmed that Lesnar is going to appear at Super ShowDown next month in Saudi Arabia, but there has not yet been an opponent or match type announced for him. The Undertaker is taking on Goldberg, which means they’re both off the table, but who could the beast possibly face in the ring?

Brad Shepherd of Pro Sports Extra is reporting that no matter what Lesnar ends up doing at the pay-per-view next month, he likely won’t be seen again anytime soon.

According to a source in #WWE, Brock Lesnar will do his spot at the Saudi show and probably #SummerSlam, although that part isn’t clear because internally there are zero confirmed dates for Brock after the Saudi show. @HeymanHustle — Brad Shepard (@TheBradShepard) May 15, 2019

After Super ShowDown, Brock Lesnar is not scheduled for a single date with WWE. It is not known if he is going to be on an episode of Monday Night Raw, or any upcoming pay-per-view, or indeed anything at all for WWE.

No matter what he may end up doing, if Lesnar stays with WWE, he’s likely going to sign another deal for a limited amount of dates. That has been the norm for him over the last few years, but right now, no one really knows what he is doing.

If things proceed as par for the course, Lesnar will likely return in mid-summer to start building up a program for SummerSlam. He could very well disappear again after that, potentially returning in January for the Royal Rumble — and the build-up to WrestleMania 36.

Brock Lesnar is one of those superstars who is a featured event, and one who only shows up when absolutely necessary. WWE knows he’s a huge draw, and that is almost certainly why he’s going to be in Saudi Arabia for the Super ShowDown. For fans hoping to see him in a WWE ring again soon, though, you’re not likely to get a whole lot of him this summer.

Of course, this is professional wrestling — and anything can change at any time.