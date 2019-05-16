Rumer Willis Flaunts Curves In Skimpy Orange Bikini

Rumer Willis is serving up a steamy beach look in her latest social media selfie.

According to The Daily Mail, the actress/singer took to her Instagram account this week to share a hot new photo of herself in a skimpy orange bikini.

Rumer Willis, who is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, used her racy image to help get a message across about positive body image.

In the sexy snapshot, Willis wears a bikini with a classic triangle top and a pair of matching high-waisted bottoms. The actress’s long legs are on full display as well as her flat tummy and toned abs.

Rumer has her shoulder-length dark hair parted down the middle and styled in messy waves as she strikes her pose in front of a mirror in her bedroom.

“We all know it can be hard to reach acceptance and self love but it is so important. But it has been one of the greatest and most rewarding things I have done,” Rumer wrote in the caption of the photo.

“I love the me I see when I look in the mirror. I urge you all to take a step back and remind yourselves that we are beautiful no matter how we feel about our imperfections. They make us who we are. Please take this step of appreciation and self-discovery with me, Willis added of her journey to positive body image.

In addition, Rumer encourages her followers to share their own unretouched photos by tagging the brand Aerie, who will then donate one dollar to the National Eating Disorders Association.

In addition to dealing with body confidence issues, Rumer Willis also recently had an online war of words with one of her followers.

After Rumer recently posted a photo of herself topless and revealed that she had just eaten pancakes in the bathtub, one of her followers called her shameful to her family.

Loading...

The Instagram user stated that by the time Rumer’s mother, Demi Moore, was 30 she had won a Golden Globe and that her father, Bruce Willis, had made two Diehard films.

Rumer then hit back by revealing that the next time she shares a bath photo she’ll be sure she’s reached EGOT status so that she doesn’t embarrass her famous family again.

Rumer is known for speaking out for women’s rights and recently used her activism as a hint to her identity while singing inside an elaborate costume for Fox’s hit series The Masked Singer, where she made the semifinals.

Fans can see more of Rumer Willis by following her on Instagram.